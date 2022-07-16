Presque Isle man arrested in Litchfield fires at gas station

Jul. 16—LITCHFIELD — A Presque Isle man was arrested on Friday in connection with a pair of trash can fires near gas pumps the night before.

Robert Bowring, 39, was charged with three counts of arson, police said.

According to Maine State Police, just before midnight on Thursday, investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to two trash can fires at the gas pumps at Gowell's Shop n' Save on Richmond Road.

"The investigation determined that the two trash cans and some nearby grass had been set on fire," according to a Maine Public Safety press release.

Investigators said they established that Bowring had set the fires. He was taken into custody without incident early Friday, police said. He was being held later Friday night at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.

The Litchfield Fire Department responded to the scene. Investigators from the fire marshal's office were assisted during the investigation by Kennebec County Sheriff's Department, the Maine Forest Service, and the Office of the Maine Attorney General.