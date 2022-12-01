Presque Isle man dies at Maine State Prison

Dec. 1—An Aroostook County man being held at Maine State Prison in Warren has died, the Maine Department of Corrections reported Thursday.

Prison medical staff responded as Robert Carney, 59, of Presque Isle, died Thursday evening around 7:20 p.m., the DOC said.

A cause of death has not been released.

Carney was sentenced in August 2021 to a 20-year sentence for aggravated trafficking. All but eight years were suspended.

The department notified both the Maine Attorney General's Office and the Medical Examiner's office.