Press conference planned for additional details on Moxham shooting

Aug. 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An autopsy was still underway Monday for the man found dead in Moxham a day earlier after a Lunen Street shooting, investigators said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said a press conference is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday to release details on the incident.

Johnstown Police were called Sunday after Cambria County 911 officials received calls at 2:48 p.m. about shots fired in the Moxham neighborhood.

At the scene, a black male in his late 20s was found deceased in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

The man's identity has not yet been released to media.

As of Monday evening, no charges had been filed in the case, which remained under investigation, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

"We believe there is no danger to the general public," Neugebauer said.

