Press conference for Yellow Springs doctor accused sex crimes set for today

Starting this afternoon investigators will hold a press conference to go over new formal charges a former Yellow Springs doctor is facing.

Donald Gronbeck was arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s deputies last Friday morning. Online jail records show he’s being held on charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.

Gronbeck was indicted on 50 charges by a grand jury in Greene County, according to online court records. He’s facing nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition, and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

Gronbeck’s first court appearance has not been scheduled in this case.

