PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov. 5

The Times

- EU's lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that "very serious divergences" remained on Europe's "essential conditions for any economic partnership" adding that British brinkmanship could scupper Brexit trade deal. https://bit.ly/3mRHGb3





- UK finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce today that businesses forced to close because of coronavirus restrictions will be able to claim 80 per cent of staff wages if they have to remain shut after the national lockdown comes to an end. https://bit.ly/365YZhP







The Guardian





- Sainsbury's is expected to confirm plans to cut at least 3,000 jobs on Thursday within its Argos chain, as well as on deli and fresh fish and meat counters in its supermarkets. https://bit.ly/352Nx7H





- Care home residents in England will be able to receive visits during the national lockdown after a last minute U-turn by the health secretary, Matt Hancock, who has bowed to pressure from residents, relatives and care operators and reversed a ban in areas of high infection. https://bit.ly/2TRfFnG







The Telegraph





- China's CK Hutchison which owns mobile network Three is close to a 10 billion euros ($11.73 billion) sale of its European mobile masts to Madrid-listed Cellnex. https://bit.ly/34YkDVZ





- Britain will not have the capacity to roll out a coronavirus vaccine widely before Christmas after missing targets to produce 30 million doses by September, UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said, adding that she was expecting only four million to be available by the end of the year. https://bit.ly/3k7dxDb







Sky News

- Footwear retailer Clarks has been rescued with a 100 million pounds ($129.48 million) investment by LionRock Capital, a Hong Kong private equity firm, in a deal that will also involve a restructuring of its UK and Ireland store network. https://bit.ly/3esGlVf

- NHS England is going to move to its highest alert level, health service's chief executive Simon Stevens said, adding that the move to level four was in response to a "serious situation ahead" amid a rise in coronavirus patients needing intensive care. https://bit.ly/3etWXMd





($1 = 0.8525 euros) ($1 = 0.7723 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)