PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 3

- EU chief issues Brexit warning over City of London access https://on.ft.com/34KKvSL





- Zara founder Amancio Ortega to pay 600 mln stg for London's Post Building https://on.ft.com/2Liyw7o





- British motorists accuse VW of 'obvious cheat' on emissions https://on.ft.com/37YGjRt

The EU's financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis says UK could be cut out if it diverges from Brussels standards post-Brexit, in a sign of the pressure Britain will face to stay closely aligned with European rules after it leaves the bloc.





Amancio Ortega, the founder of retailer Inditex, is close to acquiring McKinsey's London headquarters for 600 million pounds, in the billionaire's latest bet on the top end of the UK property market.





Lawyers for British customers suing Volkswagen AG said on Monday the car maker engaged in an "obvious cheat" when it allegedly fitted cars with a device that circumvented pollution emissions limits, as one of the Britain's biggest consumer lawsuits got under way.

