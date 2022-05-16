Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: "I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position.”

Karine Jean-Pierre held the first briefing as White House Press Secretary today.

“I am a black gay immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position,” Jean-Pierre said at the press briefing today.

She gave credit to all the barrier-breaking people whose sacrifices helped shape her be the woman that she is today. She learned from their excellence and was forever grateful to them.

She praised President Biden for acknowledging that “representation does matter” and giving a voice to all those who want to be heard.

Jean-Pierre fielded questions related to the present government from the reporters in the room. When asked about Jeff Bezos, the executive Chairman of Amazon, attacking President Biden’s plan to raise taxes on the wealthy, Jean-Pierre was quick to add that “it’s not a huge mystery why one of the wealthiest individuals on earth right, opposes an economic agenda.” She claimed that the President wants the richest taxpayers and wealthy corporations to pay their fair share of taxes to reduce the deficit.

The former Press Secretary Jen Psaki held her last briefing on Friday last week and is reportedly set to join MSNBC.