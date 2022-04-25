Press Sec. Jen Psaki answers Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich’s question about Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) border complaints.

Jacqui Heinrich, the White House Correspondent of Fox News, asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki about Governor Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) border complaints and the request to send more help.

Heinrich talked about the increase in the influx of migrants once Title 42, the obscure health plan rule, is lifted next month. She mentioned that Psaki talked about having a humanitarian system in place like increased vaccinations to deal with the people crossing over, but she questioned the law enforcement scenario at the border.

Psaki went on to explain that before President Biden resumed office, the former president invested millions of dollars to build a border wall that “was never going to work or be effective instead of working toward comprehensive immigration reform.”

She said that President Biden put forward a proposal on his first day in office, in which he recommended investing in smarter security measures at the border and working on it with the governors.

Psaki said that “Certainly we're open to having that conversation whenever they're ready to do that.”