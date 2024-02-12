Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote

The nominations for the latest Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student.

Voting is open until noon, Thursday, Feb. 15, on our website.

We will announce the winner at pressconnects.com on Friday, Feb. 16, and in the Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sunday, Feb. 18. Our next poll will publish on Monday, Feb. 19, with a new list of nominees.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and provide the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. If you don't see the poll, please refresh this page.

And the nominees for the Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are …

Nikolaos Anastos, Maine-Endwell: Nikolaos, a senior, is a consistent presence on the academic honor roll with a GPA of 94.7 also shines on the soccer field as an all-conference player. His involvement in clubs such as the ski club, SADD club, and Key Club showcases his desire to make a positive impact both within his school and beyond.

As the head altar server at his church and captain of the Greek dance group, Nikolaos takes on leadership roles and contributes to the cultural enrichment of his community. He is also a Greek dance mentor and volunteers at the Greek Festival each year.

Teachers describe Nikolaos as a pleasure to have in class, highlighting his positive attitude, strong work ethic, and willingness to put forth great effort.

Aubrey Dixon, Windsor: Aubrey, a senior, ranks at the top of her class and embraces a diverse range of extracurricular activities, showcasing her dedication to both her studies and her community.

She has taken on the rigors of college-level courses, demonstrates strong leadership skills and is dedicated to making a difference. She is a member of National Honor Society and is an active member of Student Council.

Aubrey's passion for music led her to take the course, Modern Band, and she played a pivotal role in writing and performing a song with her bandmates, an accomplishment that has now been published on Spotify. Aubrey plans to attend college in the fall and major in Business Marketing — a decision that reflects her forward-thinking mindset and readiness to embark on new challenges in the pursuit of her dreams.

Sophia McCumber, Afton: Sophia is a freshman at Afton High School. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

As a part of her community service for National Honor Society, Sophia comes to Afton's elementary art room daily and works with the fourth grade classes.

Art teacher Lisa Sabol said Sophia "has been a huge help within the classroom, and the students look forward to seeing her each day."

Emily Morris, Sidney: We are proud to recognize Emily Morris for her exceptional character and unwavering dedication to academics. Throughout her high school journey, Emily, a junior, has consistently achieved the Superintendent's List every quarter, a testament to her commitment to academic excellence.

However, what truly sets Emily apart is her outstanding character. She is respectful, kind, always willing to lend a helping hand to others, and she has served as an exemplary role model for younger students within our school community.

Beyond her academic achievements, Emily has participated in various extracurricular activities, including Spanish Club, Science Olympiad, Student Council, Table Tennis, Ping Pong, Golf, Basketball, Soccer, and Tennis. Her involvement in these diverse activities showcases her well-roundedness and her ability to excel in multiple areas.

Casciana Tierno, Susquehanna Valley: Casciana is one of the senior class' most personable, motivated, and professional leaders. She is an “apprentice” at Hinman, Howard & Katell law firm. She spends roughly the last third of the school day (sometimes more) at the firm. She is one of two students selected from a stringent application/interview process involving several area schools, and she provides her transportation.

She is a very professional young adult with a jump-start on learning the skills and habits that make her a successful adult. She is a dedicated student-athlete (volleyball, flag football), and excels in all areas due to her unmatched diligence and ambition.

Add ski club, Model UN, volunteering at the Southern Tier Food Bank, and a part-time job. All while being one of our most personable, polite, kind, and well-liked students.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote