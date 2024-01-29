Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote

The nominations for the latest Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student.

Voting is open until noon, Thursday, Feb. 1 on our website.

We will announce the winner at pressconnects.com on Friday, Feb. 2 and in the Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sunday, Feb. 4. Our next poll will publish on Monday, Feb. 5 with a new list of nominees.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and provide the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. If you don't see the poll, please refresh this page.

And the nominees for the Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are …

Jamieson "Jimi" Cook, Susquehanna Valley: A ranking at the top of our class demonstrates Jimi’s intellectual prowess. His passion for learning is undeniable and he possesses the rare ability to think critically and dissect complex subject matter.

Jimi is not only academically accomplished, but he is also deeply involved in our school and community. He is a talented tennis player with an impressive record of achievements in competitive matches.

Additionally, he actively participates in our French club, mathletes, and mock trial, showcasing his diverse set of talents and interests. This well-rounded engagement in various activities reflects his versatility and ability to contribute positively to any environment. Simply, Jimi is a role model and positive influence at Susquehanna Valley.

Sienna Loy, Maine-Endwell: A sophomore, Sienna emerges as an outstanding individual whose achievements extend beyond the academic realm. Sienna's commitment to excellence is evident through her 4.0 GPA and enrollment in honors classes such as Orchestra, Algebra 2, English 10, Chemistry, and AP European History. Teachers commend Sienna for her unwavering positive attitude and diligent work ethic.

Sienna is a competitive dancer at The Dance Shoppe and actively contributes to the community as a member of Key Club and Action Ecology. This engagement underscores her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the classroom walls, showcasing leadership and a sense of social responsibility.

Her music teacher, Kurtis Parker, said, "What stands out most to me about Sienna is that for each of the five years I have known her, she is always so focused on improving her playing as a violinist. Sienna continues to impress me with how much she improves year to year. Not only is she a talented violinist, but she is an excellent role model for her peers. She is always focused on the task that’s in front of her and will often help those around her if they are struggling with a certain part in the music. Sienna is a fantastic musician and wonderful human being."

Emily Paterson, Candor: Emily Paterson is a 12-grader at Candor High School. Emily is a model student in all aspects

Her teacher shared, "Not only does she set the bar in all her classes, but her level of attendance and participation is truly noteworthy. She frequently participates in classroom conversations, and her ideas are insightful, reflective, and thought-provoking. She is the epitome of responsibility, turns everything in on time, and puts her 'all' into her work."

Additionally, she is an integral member of Yearbook Club, and is responsible for taking photos for the publication and mapping out yearbook pages. She is also a valuable member of our school's chapter of National Honor Society and our Candor band program. Lastly, she's just plain courteous, kind, and empathetic to others in our school.

