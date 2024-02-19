Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote

The nominations for the latest Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student.

Voting is open until noon, Thursday, Feb. 22 on our website.

We will announce the winner at pressconnects.com on Friday, Feb. 23 and in the Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sunday, Feb. 25. Our next poll will publish on Monday, Feb. 26 with a new list of nominees.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and provide the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. If you don't see the poll, please refresh this page.

More: Press & Sun Student of the Week: See last week's winner

And the nominees for the Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are …

Kaylea Guilfoyle, Susquehanna Valley: Kaylea Guilfoyle won the SV Saber Pride Award for January based on a nomination by her Pre-calc/SUNY Broome MAT 156 teacher, Shauna Cody.

"Kaylea is kind, thoughtful, respectful of others, and a hard-working student," Cody said. "She demonstrates determination in learning and a positive attitude.

"When her peers awarded her the homecoming queen title, I couldn’t think of a more deserving candidate. She is an amazing role model to our students. She is a Saber we can all be proud of."

Nathan Hanzalik, Union-Endicott: At a very early age, Nate founded his own lawn mowing business with his grandfather. It soon expanded into a landscaping and then sealcoating business, both of which Nate was part founder.

His real life experience helped him to succeed in the college-level business classes at U-E and in regional business and marketing competitions.

When he isn’t busy mowing lawns, or doing other work for his business, he volunteers as both the Faith Formation Service and Website Social Media Coordinator at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church.

Eli House, Oneonta: Eli, Senior Class Treasurer, takes numerous AP and college-level classes, and is one of the top students in his class. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Swimming Team — recently swam a state-qualifying time in the 100 Breaststroke and helped his team clinch the East Division — Jazz Band, Concert Band and Diversity Club.

Eli is extremely bright, quick and self-motivated. He sets high standards for himself, and is an excellent example for others in the process. He is kind, patient, positive, personable, mature, courteous, and extremely humble.

He treats everyone with respect and has helped institute a lot of positive activities for our school to promote honest discussions regarding diversity.

Keira Lane, Owego: Keira is a senior at OFA and has an extensive resume. She belongs to the National Honor Society, Mathletes, and Key Club.

She has also won numerous awards and honors in band, including NYSSMA and was named to the New York State band. She has played an integral role in the school musical each year.

Even with an extremely busy schedule, she still manages to be a stellar student. She is ranked in the top 10 of her class and is working toward completing an associate degree before graduating. She is a positive and compassionate student always looking to grow.

Giana Sylvester, Binghamton: Despite being with us for only two years, Giana has exemplified exceptional dedication to our school. Not only does she excel academically, but Giana's genuine care for our school community sets her apart.

Giana's leadership qualities are evident as she, along with four fellow students, is set to present to our entire faculty by sharing personal experiences and offering constructive suggestions.

Her academic ambition is equally impressive, with acceptance into multiple colleges and a clear vision to pursue a Ph.D. in Zoology and Environmental Science. Giana Sylvester embodies the qualities we value most in our students: perseverance, intellect, kindness and a heartfelt commitment to our community.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote