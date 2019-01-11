Pressman Advertising Limited (NSE:PRESSMN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Pressman Advertising Limited (NSE:PRESSMN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Pressman Advertising:

0.23 = ₹78m ÷ (₹404m – ₹49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Pressman Advertising has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Pressman Advertising Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Pressman Advertising’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 16% average in the Media industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Pressman Advertising compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





NSEI:PRESSMN Last Perf January 11th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Pressman Advertising is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Pressman Advertising’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Pressman Advertising has total assets of ₹404m and current liabilities of ₹49m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 12% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Pressman Advertising’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Pressman Advertising could be worth a closer look. But note: Pressman Advertising may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).