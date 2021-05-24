Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge

Vaccination session for medical workers in New Taipei City
·3 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan after months of relative safety is intensifying pressure on the government to accept vaccines from China, as the island has vaccinated just 1% of the population with no immediate sign of new shots arriving.

The Chinese-claimed island and Beijing have repeatedly sparred over the pandemic since it began.

Taipei accuses Beijing of spreading fake news and preventing its full participation at the World Health Organization, while Beijing says Taipei is playing political games with its people's lives by refusing Chinese vaccines.

Taiwan has only received about 700,000 vaccine doses to date, all from AstraZeneca Plc, which are rapidly running out. It has millions more on order, including from Moderna Inc.

Over the weekend, Hung Hsiu-chu, a former head of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), said the government should allow in Chinese vaccines as soon as possible, saying that they are internationally accepted and that Taiwan cannot wait.

"At this moment, lives are at stake, and we respectfully tell the Tsai government: the real enemy is the virus, not the mainland," she said, referring to President Tsai Ing-wen.

The KMT, always wary of being painted as pro-China, has not explicitly backed or rejected the idea, but has called on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) not to tar as Communist Party sympathisers those who are trying to obtain more vaccines.

Pressure is growing from industry too to address the issue, especially after China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said on Saturday it was willing to provide Taiwan with BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines.

A source familiar with the situation said major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn was exploring directly approaching Fosun for the shots to vaccinate its employees and their families, though the company had not formally started discussions with the Chinese firm or Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre.

Fosun has 10 million shots that are expiring in August and is anxious to offload them, the source added. Fosun did not respond to requests for comment.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, told Reuters that information on vaccines should come from the command centre.

"If we can do what we can to prevent the epidemic in Taiwan, then our company is willing to assist," it added.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Sunday that if companies wanted to buy vaccines they had to talk to his ministry.

Chen has said that China has not provided enough evidence that its vaccines are safe, and that most Taiwanese would not want to take them anyway. Chen has also said the law prohibiting the imports of any Chinese vaccine would need to be revised.

Beijing has called on Taiwan to cast aside political prejudices.

"Most Taiwanese compatriots are eagerly anticipating the use of mainland vaccines," China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement to Reuters, without offering evidence. "The pressing task is to remove artificial political obstacles on the island."

Taiwan's government has kept vaccine purchase details under close wraps, but has promised more are on the way.

Chen met virtually with his U.S. counterpart, Xavier Becerra, last week and discussed vaccines, but no announcements of any U.S. help have come yet, even after President Joe Biden said the country would release stocks to other parts of the world.

However, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the United States was trying to help speed up deliveries of the vaccines Taiwan has already ordered.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Taipei and Beijing newsrooms. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • China to try Australian writer on espionage charges

    Australia said its citizen Yang Hengjun will be tried by a Chinese court on espionage charges on Thursday amid deteriorating relations between the countries. Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his legal representation, according to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. “Despite repeated requests by Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges facing Dr Yang,” she said in a statement.

  • Taiwan says considering extending COVID alert level

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is considering extending its second highest COVID-19 alert that was due to expire at the end of the week, the health minister said on Monday, as he reported a further increase in domestic cases despite tighter social restrictions. However, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung also said an infection peak was registered last Monday and should continue to decline. "Judging from the trend of confirmed cases, it seems that the peak has reached a certain point," Chen said.

  • Will Dominic Cummings’ herd immunity evidence produce a smoking gun?

    On March 13 last year, 10 days before the first Covid lockdown, Sir Patrick Vallance went on the Radio 4 Today programme to explain the government strategy. It was, he said, "to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not to suppress it completely. Also because most people, the vast majority of people, get a mild illness, to build up some degree of herd immunity as well so that more people are immune to this disease and we reduce the transmission. "At the same time we protect those who are most vulnerable from it – those are the key things we need to do." The day before, Boris Johnson had used another turn of phrase. Referring to a graph showing how cases would quickly peak and overwhelm the NHS without action, he said: "We've got to squash that sombrero." Until that point, officials had held out the faintest of hopes that Britain could "contain" the pandemic. Now they were saying all that could be done was to "delay" the peak of the crisis, with hopes that it could be pushed into the summer with the curve flattened so the number of cases could be reduced.

  • India coronavirus: A tribal area had oxygen while cities gasped

    The poor district of Nandurbar was prepared for a deadly second wave - unlike the rest of India.

  • Family that sparked Changi Airport Covid cluster unlikely to have arrived from India

    The family thought to have sparked the Changi Airport COVID-19 cluster is unlikely to have arrived from India.

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: People in Covid hotspots could get free accommodation for self-isolation

    People in Covid hotspots could get free accommodation for self-isolation Cancer crisis ‘replacing Covid emergency’ as 300,000 miss checks PM set to signal that UK on track for June 21 lockdown lifting Top A-Level students could miss out on uni places amid grade inflation fears Analysis: Will Cummings’ herd immunity evidence produce a smoking gun? People living in Covid hotspots could be offered free accommodation so that they can isolate safely in an bid to stop the spread of new variants. Pilot schemes for nine of the worst-hit areas will see councils offer to house the contacts of positive virus cases in order to stop transmission in overcrowded households. The initiatives will also see some receiving extra benefits to cover extra living and travel costs, while extra "compliance" checks will be introduced in a number of areas. In some, funds will be used to improve the standards of tracing services. Officials said the pilots are designed to encourage people most at risk of catching and transmitting Covid to come forward for testing and self-isolate fully if they test positive. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Study: Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines "highly effective" against COVID variants

    Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca are "highly effective" against variants first detected in India and the United Kingdom, health officials in England announced Saturday.Why it matters: Some health experts have expressed concerns that contagious new variants could be more resistant against coronavirus vaccines, potentially prolonging the pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Public Health England, an executive agency of the U.K. Health Department, said in a statement Saturday that research conducted from April 5 to May 16 found that:Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617 variant first detected in India. It's 93% effective against the B.1.1.7 variant first found in England.Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were "60% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617 variant compared to 66% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant."Both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617, three weeks after the first dose compared to roughly 50% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant.What they're saying: Public Health England said in the statement that "we expect to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalization and death" in regards to these vaccines.U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in the statement that due to this "groundbreaking" research gave officials confidence that those vaccinated against the coronavirus "have significant protection against this new variant."The big picture: The World Health Organization has called the B.1.617 coronavirus mutation a "variant of concern." Health experts expect this variant to soon become the "dominant strain" in the U.K., with Hancock reporting a surge in B.1.617 cases — describing the situation as a "race between the virus and the vaccine," per the Guardian.German authorities have imposed a ban on most non-essential travel from the U.K. from Sunday to prevent the spread of new variants in the country.Go deeper: The race to avoid a possible "monster" COVID variantMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

    Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said. Suu Kyi, 75, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to build democracy, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. Myanmar's junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Suu Kyi's political party for vote fraud in a November election, media reported on Friday, citing a commissioner, who threatened action against "traitors" involved.

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • Las Vegas officials hold pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club

    Wearing a French maid-inspired lingerie costume and high heels, dancer JoJo Hamner waited patiently to get her COVID-19 vaccine in a line that snaked past a glittery hostess stand under a red-light chandelier. When it was her turn, Hamner sat in a chair and held onto a small feather duster that completed her costume while a nurse administered the shot into her already-exposed arm. Hamner then waited nearby for the required 15 minutes of observation, sitting with other vaccine recipients in leather chairs between plush purple booths, vacant stages and empty poles at this strip club in Las Vegas.

  • NBA: Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

    The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.

  • 1000-HP Ford Galaxie Shows No Mercy

    Under the sleek exterior of this slammed Ford Galaxie is an assemblage of parts that give it some major moving power.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: A Complete Relationship Timeline

    They are very raunchy on social media.

  • Tensions rise at Irish border over EU inspectors with a finger in too many pies

    “Burdensome” checks on supermarket pork pies and ham by European Union inspectors risks exacerbating tensions in Northern Ireland, a Cabinet minister has said, calling for the EU to demonstrate common sense. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, warns that the damage caused by the EU’s “unilateral move to put a hard border on the island of Ireland for vaccine exports in January cannot be overstated”. Ministers are increasingly worried about the way that the European Union is enforcing checks when goods move from Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The checks under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, signed as part of the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU, are meant to stop goods crossing the EU’s border into the Republic of Ireland. However, the UK Government has complained that the EU is carrying out 20 per cent of its external border checks at the so-called “sea border” in the Irish Sea. Calling on the EU to “listen to and take into account the experience of people and businesses”, Mr Lewis says that EU checks were now so extreme that supermarket chain Sainsbury's has difficulties sending its goods to its own shops in Northern Ireland – even though there are no Sainsbury's stores in Ireland. “At the moment a big supermarket, like Sainsbury’s, cannot send a box of pork pies or packet of ham from one of its stores in England, Wales or Scotland to another branch in Northern Ireland without going through a burdensome regime of checks and processes to allow it to cross the Irish Sea,” he says. “In theory, this is to make sure that there is no risk of 'non-compliant' goods ending up in the EU’s single market, via Northern Ireland. Except Sainsbury’s does not have any stores in the Republic of Ireland – so such checks are unnecessary. “They are attempting to mitigate a risk that does not exist. The sooner the EU is able to find new solutions and embrace a more pragmatic approach the better.” He adds: “It is our hope that the EU will embrace a more constructive approach to the Protocol so that it can support the peace process, be implemented in the proportionate way that we always intended, and ensure the people of Northern Ireland can continue to see the benefits of continued prosperity and stability. That is the only way it can be sustained. “I would urge the EU to take the proportionate, risk-based approach that is needed so that we can all look forward to a more positive and optimistic future for the whole of Northern Ireland – one that fully embraces all that it has to offer the rest of the UK and the world.” War of words with Dublin Mr Lewis’s comments came as a war of words broke out with Dublin, with ministers incensed by a report from respected RTE journalist Tony Connelly that the UK was “dangerously fuelling tensions” in the province. In a column on Saturday, Mr Connelly wrote: “The view in Dublin is that UK rhetoric is dangerously fuelling tensions, and raising expectations that the Protocol will be ditched or radically changed.” He added: “Warning about violence during the loyalist marching season is a subtler part of the message. David Frost, the UK’s Brexit minister, told the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee on Monday: ‘We all know that the late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent. Such rhetoric is seasoning the pot that unionism is stirring.’” A government official said these suggestions were “just not true. We have always wanted to ensure that changes and any mitigations were made precisely to take the sting out of growing loyalist agitation and anger, rather than for any selfish or narrow political gain”. The official added: “We are definitely of the view that that has undermined broader support for the Good Friday Agreement. The Irish government has talked up the prospect of violence for a very long time and we are now left to deal with the consequences of that.” The official added that there was “still a lot of anger across Northern Ireland but particularly in unionist and loyalist communities” about the way Irish ministers had suggested border posts on the island of Ireland would raise tensions. In 2018, at the height of the Brexit talks, then-Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned EU leaders that a return to a hard border would threaten a return to violence in Northern Ireland.

  • Tesla Kickstarted the Electric Vehicle Market: How These 3 Car Stocks Are Helping Build Its Future

    The electrification of the automotive industry has hit the fast lane, and for that we have Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to thank. The company and its CEO Elon Musk are at times lightning rods for controversy, but it is hard to deny the impact they have had on the industry. Musk's vision for Tesla from the start was to prove to the world that electric vehicles (EVs) could be economically viable if done right, and by all accounts he has succeeded.

  • Audi's $140,000 RS E-Tron GT was my first time driving an EV - and it showed me our absurdly fast electric future

    Taking Audi's 637-horsepower super sedan for a spin made for a thrilling (and sometimes frightening) first experience driving an electric car.

  • 'Peter Rabbit 2' helps Cineworld draw crowds after lockdown in UK

    "With improving consumer confidence and the success of the vaccination rollout, we expect a good recovery in attendance over the coming months," Cineworld Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger said. "Peter Rabbit 2", a sequel to the 2018 animation movie, has clocked in a worldwide collection of $30.2 million so far since its debut in theatres this year, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo website. Cineworld also said it had received the full $203 million tax refund under the U.S. government's coronavirus relief program for companies.

  • The Ever Given's owner has blamed the Suez Canal Authority for the blockage, saying it wrongly allowed the ship to enter the area during poor weather conditions

    Lawyers representing the Ever Given's owner said the ship should have been chaperoned by at least two tug boats, "but this didn't happen."