Pressure cooker found outside Market Basket leads store to be evacuated

Jan. 4—SEABROOK, N.H. — Local police are investigating why someone left an unboxed pressure cooker inside an otherwise empty shopping cart roughly 40 feet away from a Route 1 Market Basket Tuesday morning.

Its discovery by a passerby around 11 a.m. prompted local and state police to evacuate the supermarket and the adjacent Paper Store and close off a large chunk of the plaza's massive parking lot.

By 12:45 p.m, a state police explosive unit deemed the pressure cooker safe and the plaza was reopened for business. The pressure cooker was then brought to the Seabrook police station where detectives will be examining it for clues, according to Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker.

But Walker said the motive as to why someone would leave a device like that, the same used to kill three people and injure hundreds during the 2013 Boston Marathon, remains an open question. Walker said police will be asking Market Basket and nearby store employees to share any camera footage that may lead police to tracking down who left the device there.

Walker declined to comment whether there were any objects attached or inside the pressure cooker.

'I don't want to get into that again because it's still an open investigation," Walker said.

Although there was ultimately no danger to the public, the appearance of the pressure cooker along with it being so close to a busy store rightfully alarmed the person who reported it and to law enforcement, Walker added.

"This is a good example of if you see something say something," Walker said. "It was certainly a device that was out of place in the location it was in, right in front of the store during the middle of the day, so the caller certainly did a good thing by calling us."

Roughly two years ago, Seabrook police and others responded to a similar call at Phantom Fireworks when someone left a lobster pot outside the store. Phanton Fireworks is also located on Route 1.

There are two Market Basket supermarkets on Route 1, the one closed down for about 90 minutes on Tuesday is closer to the Salisbury town line and features a T.J. Maxx and a UPS store nearby.

While several police officers were at the Market Basket plaza, officers responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian at the nearby Starbucks. Walker said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, adding there was no connection between the two events.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday's incident at Market Basket is asked to call Seabrook Detective Sgt. Dan Lawrence at 603-474-5200.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

