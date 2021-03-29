Pressure growing on Minnesota lawmakers to adopt stronger sexual assault laws

Briana Bierschbach, Star Tribune
·2 min read

Minnesota lawmakers are facing growing pressure to update the state's criminal sexual conduct laws to make it easier for victims of extortion and alcohol-related assaults to get justice.

A proposal with bipartisan support at the Capitol aims to tackle gaps in state laws that make it harder to prosecute cases where the victim is too intoxicated to consent or they are coerced or blackmailed into unwanted sexual contact.

The legislation got renewed attention last week after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that, according to current law, someone is only "mentally incapacitated" if the person is involuntarily drugged or intoxicated. The bill would include voluntary intoxication in the definition of mentally incapacitated and make it a felony to engage in a sexual encounter with someone who is incapable of understanding or consenting.

"I was just shocked, being in 2021, and having voluntary intoxication be a reason for someone not being a felon is just absolutely insane to me," said Kenna Groschen, who organized a rally at the Capitol on Monday. "If something like that happens to us we need to know that we'll have the courts on our side."

More than 100 people gathered on the Capitol lawn on Monday carrying signs that said "drinking is not consent" and "boys will be held accountable" to try and urge the Republican-controlled Senate to hold a hearing on the bill this session.

The Supreme Court ruling also granted a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct a new trial. In 2017, Francios Momolu Khalil picked up a woman who had been refused entry from a Dinkytown bar for being too intoxicated and brought her back to his north Minneapolis home. She passed out and woke up to Khalil raping her. A jury had found Khalil guilty of third-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

The proposal came out of a yearlong working group prompted by the Star Tribune's Denied Justice series, which showed the challenges in getting justice in cases where the victim was drinking.

It would also add a new crime of sexual extortion, where someone is blackmailed or threatened into unwanted sexual contact. The proposal has passed out of two committees in the DFL-led House but has not yet been heard in the Senate, where Dave Senjem, a Republican from Rochester, is carrying the proposal. Senate Republicans did not respond to questions about the proposal's status.

Madisyn Priestley, a 19-year-old student at the University of Minnesota and a sexual assault survivor said it "doesn't feel like we have anyone to protect us."

"We need to keep pushing our Legislature to make them know that this is not OK. No means no. Being drunk is not consent," she said. "You have to keep pushing legislators because if you don't nothing will happen."

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Twitter: @bbierschbach

Recommended Stories

  • BAME is unhelpful as it fails to include white minorities, says Government

    The Government does not use the term BAME because it fails to include people from white minority and mixed ethnic backgrounds, Downing Street has said. Number 10 on Monday appeared to give its backing to calls for the term, an acronym for black, Asian and minority ethnic, to be dropped by public bodies as it fails to account for certain groups. It comes after The Telegraph revealed that the racial disparities commission set up by Boris Johnson last year had recommended scrapping the label because it had become “unhelpful and redundant”. The body, set up by Mr Johnson last July in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests, is concerned that the catch-all term fails to differentiate between the experiences of Britain’s numerous ethnic groups. Another is that companies increasing the number of BAME staff they hire then feel there is no need to tackle other systemic racial problems. It is one of the key proposals the commission is due to recommend in its report, which will be received by the Prime Minister this week. Asked about the report, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson told reporters: “The Government doesn't routinely use the term BAME because they're not well understood in user research and because they include some groups and not others, for example the UK's ethnic minorities include white minorities and people with a mixed ethnic background. “Similarly, we do not use people of colour as it doesn't include white minorities. Our aim is to look and tackle inequalities and disparities wherever they are seen, that's what we are doing through the levelling-up agenda.” His comments were echoed by Nigel Huddlestone, a culture minister, who told LBC that the Government had to be “sensitive to treat people as individuals and sometimes categorisations can be challenging or indeed offensive even if they're not intended to be so”. According to the Government's own list of ethnic groups, people under the category of “white” include English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British, as well as Irish, Gypsy or Irish Traveller and any other white background. Those in the category of mixed ethnic groups include White and Black Caribbean, White and Black African, White and Asian and any other mixed multiple ethnic background. A total of 18 ethnic groups are recommended for use by the Government, which are grouped into five different umbrella categories.

  • Secondary help: Vikings bring back Alexander, add Woods

    The Minnesota Vikings have added more seasoning to their secondary, agreeing to contract terms with cornerback Mackensie Alexander and safety Xavier Woods. The Vikings on Monday announced the deals, which were pending completion of a physical exam. Alexander made a quick return to Minnesota, which drafted him in the second round in 2016 out of Clemson.

  • Lil Nas X Raises Hell With ‘Satan Shoes’ as Nike Files Lawsuit Against Designer

    Lil Nas X is dancing with the devil (both literally and figuratively) after the release of his fiery “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video and limited edition “Satan Shoes.” The hip-hop superstar who broke records with his country-infused hit “Old Town Road” is stirring controversy after promoting his new sneakers, a collaboration with […]

  • Leonard leads Clippers past 76ers in Rivers' first game back

    Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Terance Mann added a season-high 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 on Saturday night in their first game against former coach Doc Rivers. The Clippers won their fifth straight by playing the same type of basketball they did during seven seasons under Rivers — getting points in transition and strong games from Leonard and Paul George, who had 24 points.

  • Megan Rapinoe Says Laws Banning Transgender Athletes Are ‘Political Assaults' on LGBTQ Community

    "Transgender kids deserve the same chances to enjoy sports; to gain confidence, self-respect and leadership skills; and to learn what it means to be part of a team," the USWNT star wrote in a new op-ed

  • Appellate court arguments set for Charleston church shooter

    Attorneys for the man sentenced to federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation are set to formally argue that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments have been set for May 25 before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Dylann Roof, according to federal court records. In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

  • Low-Level Offenses, Including Drug Possession and Prostitution, to No Longer Be Prosecuted in Baltimore

    The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen law enforcement and criminal justice agencies across the country make adjustments in what crimes they do and don’t prosecute in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. In Baltimore, those adjustments will remain permanent as the city prosecutor announced her office will no longer prosecute a multitude of low-level offenses.

  • A Maine legislator is being investigated for a Zoom background referencing Harvey Weinstein

    The Legislature's Human Resources Department is investigating whether the image violates lawmakers' policy on harassment.

  • Godzilla vs. Kong: A functional morphologist uses science to pick a winner

    Hollywood has picked a winner, but what does the science say? Courtesy of Warner Bros EntertainmentThe 2021 film “Godzilla vs. Kong” pits the two most iconic movie monsters of all time against each other. And fans are now picking sides. Even the most fantastical creatures have some basis in scientific reality, so the natural world is a good place to look to better understand movie monsters. I study functional morphology – how skeletal and tissue traits allow animals to move – and evolution in extinct animals. I am also a huge fan of monster movies. Ultimately, this is a fight between a giant reptile and a giant primate, and there are relative biological advantages and disadvantages that each would have. The research I do on morphology and biomechanics can tell us a lot about this battle and might help you decide – #TeamGodzilla or #TeamKong? Larger than life First it’s important to acknowledge that both Kong and Godzilla are definitely far beyond the realms of biological possibility. This is due to sheer size and the laws of physics. Their hearts couldn’t pump blood to their heads, they would have temperature regulation problems and it would take too long for nerve signals from the brain to reach distant parts of the body – to name just a few issues. However, let’s assume that somehow Godzilla and Kong are able to overcome these size limitations – perhaps because of their radiation exposure they have distinctive mutations and characteristics. Based on how they look on the big screen, let’s explore the observable differences that might prove useful in a fight. Kong: the best of ape and man At first glance, Kong is a colossal primate - but he’s not simply a giant gorilla. Kong has a mix of both gorilla and humanlike physical traits. Cliff/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY One of the most striking things about Kong is his upright, bipedal stance – he mostly walks on two legs, unlike any other living nonhuman apes. This ability could suggest close evolutionary relationship to the only living upright ape, humans – or his upright stance could be the result of convergent evolution. Either way, like us, Kong has thick muscular legs geared toward walking and running, and large free arms with grasping hands, enabling him to use tools. Humanity’s bipedal, upright posture is unique in the animal kingdom and provides a slew of biomechanical abilities that Kong might share. For example, human torsos are highly flexible and particularly good at rotation. This feature – in addition to our loose shoulder girdle – makes humans the best throwers in the animal kingdom. Throwing is helpful in a fight, and Kong could probably throw with the best of them. The tall ridge of bone on top of a gorilla’s skull helps it bite with incredible force. Didier Descouens/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Kong is also, of course, massive. He absolutely dwarfs the largest known primate, an extinct orangutan relative called Gigantopithecus that was a bit bigger than modern gorillas. Kong does have many gorillalike attributes as well, including long muscular arms, a short snout with large canine teeth, and a tall sagittal crest – a ridge of bone on his head that would be the anchor point for some exceptionally strong jaw muscles. Strong, agile, comfortable on land and with the unparalleled ability to use tools and throw, Kong would be a brutal force in a fight. Godzilla’s upright posture is unique among lizards and dinosaurs. Figure depicts what he’d look like with a dinosaur posture. Kenneth Carpenter/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Godzilla: An aquatic lizard to be reckoned with Godzilla appears to be a giant, semiaquatic reptile. Like Kong, Godzilla has the traits of a few different species. Recent Godzilla movies show him decently mobile on land, but seemingly much more comfortable in the water despite his lack of overt aquatic features. Interestingly, Godzilla is depicted with gills on his neck – a trait that land vertebrates lost after they emerged from the sea about 370 million years ago. Given Godzilla’s terrestrial features, it’s likely that his species has land-dwelling reptile ancestors and reevolved a mostly aquatic lifestyle – kind of like sea turtles or sea snakes, which can actually absorb oxygen through their skin in water. Godzilla may have uniquely reevolved gills. Dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex had huge muscles that connect their powerful tails to their hips and upper legs. Dr. Scott Hartman, CC BY-ND Godzilla’s tail is what really separates him from Kong. It is massive, and anchored and moved by huge muscles attached to his legs, hips and lower back. Dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex stood horizontally and used their tails for balance and to help them walk and run. Godzilla, in contrast, stands vertically and keeps his tail low to the ground, probably for a different type of balance. This vertical posture is unique for a two-legged reptile and more resembles a standing kangaroo. Godzilla stands on two muscular, pillarlike legs similar to those of a sauropod dinosaur. These would provide stability and help support his gargantuan mass but would also bolster the strength of his tail. In addition to his powerful tail, Godzilla carries three rows of sharp spikes going down his back, thick scaly skin, a relatively small head full of carnivorous teeth and free arms with grasping hands, all built onto a muscular body. Taken together, Godzilla is a terrifying and intimidating adversary. Kong is faster and could use tools, but Godzilla is stronger and has armored skin. Tim Simpson/Flickr, CC BY-NC Ready, fight! So now that we’ve looked a little closer at how Godzilla and Kong are built, let’s imagine who might emerge victorious in battle. Though Kong is a little bit smaller than Godzilla, both are more or less comparably massive in size and neither has a clear advantage here. So what about their fighting abilities? Godzilla would likely favor his robust tail for both offense and defense – much like modern-day large lizards that use their strong tails as whips. Scale up that strength to Godzilla’s size, and that tail becomes a lethal weapon – which he has used before. However, Kong is more comfortable on land, faster and more agile, can use his strong legs to jump, and possesses much stronger arms than Godzilla – Kong probably packs a walloping punch. And as an ape, Kong would also likely use tools to some degree and might even capitalize on his throwing ability. Both would have a gnarly bite, with Kong likely getting a slight advantage. However, Godzilla’s bite is by no means weak, and all of his teeth are flesh-piercing, similar to crocodile and monitor lizard teeth. On defense, Godzilla has the edge, with thick scaly skin and sharp spikes. He might even act like a porcupine, turning his back to a rapidly approaching threat. However, Kong’s superior agility on land should be able to offer him some protection as well. I will admit I am #TeamGodzilla, but it’s very close. I may give a slight edge to Kong in broad terrestrial battle ability, but Godzilla’s general mass, defense and tail would be hard to overpower. And lest we forget, the tipping point for Godzilla is that he has atomic breath! Until researchers find evidence of a dinosaur or animal with something like that, though, I will have to reserve my scientific judgment. Regardless of who emerges victorious, this battle will be one for the ages, and I am excited as both a scientist and monster movie fan.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kiersten Formoso, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Read more:Women in horror: Victims no moreThe strange connection between Bobby Kennedy’s death and Scooby-Doo Kiersten Formoso receives funding from the National Science Foundation, Paleontological Society, and Evolving Earth Foundation.

  • Remembering Guy Fieri’s $200K Elaborate Lamborghini Heist

    Complete with rooftop repelling and life in prison!

  • Recently discovered photos may lead authorities to fugitive killer

    U.S. Marshals are soliciting the aid of the public to identify people pictured in newly uncovered photos. The people in the photos may have worked with or socialized with fugitive murderer Lester Eubanks, according to ABC News. Per the report, authorities say Eubanks worked and lived in Los Angeles under the alias “Victor Young” after he escaped from the Ohio State Penitentiary, where he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life after murdering a 14-year-old girl in 1965.

  • Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

    Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter. Prime Minister Robert Abela said measures introduced earlier in March, including the closing of schools and restaurants, had proven effective, but although the number of new cases has been going down, this was not the time to ease restrictions. Abela also said that all travellers to Malta will, from Monday, be required to produce a negative test result for the virus taken not more than 72 hours before departure.

  • The Suez Canal ship has been freed

    The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move. Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving. "I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News. It's moving! The Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal was finally pulled free. The ship is moving north from where it was grounded https://t.co/v9WprWuKbS pic.twitter.com/iX9kt8A9m8 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 29, 2021 The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it’s completely free and sailing away from the spot it’s been stuck the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/0amhrJmYvg — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 There was previously some concern that the blockage, which was costing an estimated $400 million an hour, could potentially take weeks to clear. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides." Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown

    It's been dubbed Happy Monday — the day people could put on a bathing suit and swim in an outdoor pool for the first time in months, or rusty golfers strove to hit their drives down the middle of the fairway. Following a near three-month coronavirus lockdown that along with a rapid rollout of vaccines has seen infections fall dramatically, England embarked on a major easing of restrictions with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen.

  • NC Republican Sen. Thom Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

    Tillis announced Monday morning that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer and his prognosis is "good."

  • Nike denies role in Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ containing human blood

    Today, 666 pairs of rapper Lil Nas X’s promotional sneakers — which are modified Nike Air Max 97s — are set to go on sale for $1,018 each. Sneaker giant Nike has denied their involvement with rapper Lil Nas X on a pair of “Satan Shoes” as part of his rollout for his controversial new single and video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The rapper collaborated with a streetwear company called MSCHF on the promotional sneakers, which are modified Nike Air Max 97s.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.