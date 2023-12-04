Pressure grows for Christian Ziegler to resign as Florida GOP chair

More prominent Florida Republicans are calling on state GOP Chair Christian Ziegler to resign amid sexual assault accusations.

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner are both joining Gov. Ron DeSantis in urging Ziegler to step down from his job leading the Florida GOP.

“The Governor is the leader of our Party," Passidomo said in a statement. "I agree with his position. The allegations are serious, and will require Chair Ziegler's full attention.”

Renner told the Florida Politics website it is "untenable" for Ziegler to continue as chair and "I recommend he resign his post."

"The serious allegations at issue require his full attention and we need someone who can provide the singular focus the party needs," Renner added.

Ziegler has been defiant in the face of such pressure. The embattled party chair sent an email to party activists Saturday that seemed to indicate he has no intention of stepping aside.

"We have a country to save and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up," Ziegler wrote.

In the email obtained by USA TODAY NETWORK – Florida, Ziegler says that many people have reached out to support him.

"From congressmen, state elected leaders, prominent social conservatives and county party leaders, I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support that has been sent my way," he wrote. He did not name any of them in his email.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz also told Florida Politics: “Given my experience I tend to wait for the facts to come out before rendering judgment."

Gaetz was investigated by the Department of Justice over sex trafficking allegations. Gaetz's attorneys announced earlier this year that DOJ officials told them they were dropping the probe and no charges would be filed.

A search warrant affidavit says there was a planned three-way sexual encounter between Christian Ziegler, his wife Bridget Ziegler and the alleged sexual assault victim on Oct. 2.

When Bridget Ziegler couldn't attend, Christian Ziegler showed up at the alleged victim's apartment alone anyway, which is when the alleged assault occurred, records show.

The affidavit states that both Bridget Ziegler, Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, and the alleged victim told police that they had a sexual encounter more than a year ago that included Christian Ziegler.

Ziegler also wrote about his wife in the email to party activists: "My family is rock solid. My wife is behind me 150%."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Senate and House leaders join DeSantis in telling Ziegler to resign