Pressure on landlords will force rents to rise four times as fast as house prices

Rents will jump by a quarter across Britain in just four years, significantly outstripping house price growth, forecasting suggests.

Rising interest rates will continue to pile pressure on landlords with mortgages, forcing many to either sell up or pass on the pain to tenants, according to Hamptons estate agents.

At the same time, long-term supply shortages will put further upwards pressure on rents.

It means the average rent is expected to rise 25pc to almost £1,600 a month by the end of 2026, compared to a more modest 5.5pc rise in house prices.

Rents are expected to grow 8pc this year, 7pc in 2024, 5pc in 2025 and 5pc again in 2026, the estate agent said.

Growth in London is expected to be broadly similar overall, with slightly higher growth in the first and second years but slower growth in the third and fourth.

Rents are already rising at their fastest annual pace since 2016.

It comes after the Bank of England has raised interest rates eight times in the past year to quell inflation.

Investors are currently betting that rate-setters will increase the base rate again at their next meeting on September 21, from the current 5.25pc to 5.5pc.

They are split, however, on whether further hikes will come after that, with some predicting they could peak at 5.75pc by the end of 2023 and others predicting they could reach as much as 6.5pc.

Rising rates have pushed up mortgage rates for borrowers, forcing them to shoulder much higher monthly repayments when negotiating new deals with banks.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “There’s a strong argument that the Bank of England’s quest to quell inflation has hit the rental sector harder than any other part of the housing market.

“A build-up of long-term supply issues combined with soaring landlord costs is putting upward pressure on rents.

“And it’s hard to see any of these pressures receding any time soon, which is why we expect rents to continue rising over the next few years.”

However, the research said the impact of rising rates so far seemed to be much more pronounced on rents than on house prices.

The estate agent is predicting a 2.5pc fall in house prices this year, followed by no change in 2024, 3pc growth in 2025 and 5pc growth in 2026.

“Despite rising rates and the cost-of-living crunch catching many households off guard, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the house price crash that some forecasters envisioned hasn’t materialised,” Ms Beveridge added.

“Rather, we expect a minor price fall in 2023 followed by a slower recovery over subsequent years as households adjust to an era of higher rates.”

This would be more akin to the “U-shaped downturn of the early 1990s than the V-shaped crash and speedy recovery in 2008”, she said.

She pointed out that the real-terms fall in house prices over the four years would be higher than what nominal prices suggest, because prices would not keep up with inflation.

Taking inflation into account, they are expected to fall by almost 10pc between the start of 2023 and the end of 2024.

Overall, house prices are expected to decrease over the four years in real terms, by 5pc, the research said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.