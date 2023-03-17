Pressure mounts on Macron after violent unrest over pensions

Anger as French government pushes through pension change without vote
Noemie Olive and Michel Rose
·3 min read

By Noemie Olive and Michel Rose

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday faced the gravest challenge to his authority since the so-called Yellow Vest protests after his decision to push through a contested pension overhaul without a vote prompted violent unrest overnight.

Cars were torched in Paris and other French cities in the evening during otherwise peaceful demonstrations involving several thousand people. Trade unions urged workers to step up and briefly blocked the Paris ring road on Friday.

"Something fundamental happened, and that is that, immediately, spontaneous mobilisations took place throughout the country," hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said. "It goes without saying that I encourage them, I think that's where it's happening."

The pension overhaul raises France's retirement age by two years to 64, which the government says is essential to ensure the system does not go bust. Unions, and most French, disagree.

More than eight out of 10 people are unhappy with the government's decision to skip a vote in parliament, and 65% want strikes and protests to continue, a Toluna Harris Interactive poll for RTL radio showed.

Going ahead without a vote "is a denial of democracy...a total denial of what has been happening in the streets for several weeks," 52-year-old psychologist Nathalie Alquier said in Paris. "It's just unbearable."

A broad alliance of France's main unions said they would continue their mobilisation to try and force a u-turn on the changes. Protests took place in cities including Toulon on Friday, and more were planned for the weekend. A new day of nationwide industrial action is scheduled for Thursday.

While eight days of nationwide protests since mid-January, and many more local industrial action, had so far been largely peaceful, the unrest overnight was reminiscent of the Yellow Vest protests which erupted in late 2018 over high fuel prices and forced Macron into a partial U-turn on a carbon tax.

'MAYHEM'

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said some 310 people had been arrested by police and he promised to crack down on trouble-makers.

"Opposition is legitimate, protests are legitimate but causing mayhem is not," he told RTL radio.

Opposition lawmakers said they would file motions of no-confidence in parliament later on Friday. But there was little chance this would go through - unless a surprise alliance of MPs from all sides is formed, from the far-left to the far-right.

The leaders of the conservative Les Republicains party have ruled out such an alliance. Individual LR lawmakers said they would break ranks, but the no confidence bill would require all of the other opposition MPs and half LR to go through, which is a tall order.

Bertrand Pancher, a centrist MP who will propose a no confidence motion which has already received support from other parties, urged LR MPs to sign it up with them.

"Don't be afraid," he told them on LCI TV.

Votes in parliament were likely to take place over the weekend or Monday.

Macron will want to turn the page quickly, with government officials already preparing more socially minded reforms. He can also choose, at some point, to fire Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who has been at the forefront of the pension debate.

But either or both moves may do little to quell anger on the streets.

Amid the unrest on Thursday evening, someone had tagged on a shop front: "Let's destroy what destroys us."

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Elizabeth Pineau, Matthieu Protard, Benoit Van Overstraeten, Ingrid Melander, Dominique Vidalon, Kate Etringer, Blandine Henault, Noemie Olive, Matthieu Protard; Writing by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Leo Varadkar praises 'critical' role women had Northern Ireland peace process

    Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar praises the critical role of women in bringing about peace in Northern IrelandPA

  • France's Macron rams through pension reform without vote

    French President Emmanuel Macron's government rammed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote on Thursday, risking more turbulence and street protests after a day of high political drama.The move was an admission the government lacked a majority in the National Assembly to pass the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 after weeks of demonstrations and strikes.The Senate had adopted the bill earlier Thursday, but misgivings in the ruling party and reluctance by right-wing opposition MPs to side with Macron meant the government faced losing a vote in the lower house.&nbsp;"We can't take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate come to nothing," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told MPs, shouting through jeers and boos from the opposition benches who also loudly sang the French national anthem in protest.Trade unions and political analysts had warned beforehand that adopting the legislation without a vote -- by invoking article 49.3 of the constitution -- risked radicalising opponents and would undercut the law's democratic legitimacy."It's a total failure for the government," far-right leader Marine Le Pen told reporters afterwards. "From the beginning the government fooled itself into thinking it had a majority," she said.According to polls two thirds of French people oppose the pension reform.&nbsp;"When a president has no majority in the country, no majority in the National Assembly, he must withdraw his bill," added Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure.Some opposition parties including Le Pen's are set to call a no-confidence vote in the centrist government on Friday, but Borne's cabinet is expected to survive, thanks to backing from the right-wing Republicans.&nbsp;- Second mandate -Trade unions called for further protests and a crowd of thousands gathered spontaneously on the central Place de la Concorde in Paris, on the opposite side of the river Seine from parliament, watched over by riot police."Forcing this through by using the 49.3 must lead to a response that is equal to the contempt shown to the people," the head of the hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told AFP. "Protests and strikes must gather pace."Antoine Bristielle, a public opinion expert at the Fondation Jean-Jaures, a Paris think-tank, told AFP that enacting the law without a vote risked further antagonising the country and deepening anti-Macron feeling.&nbsp;"It will give another boost to the protests. It could lead to more pressure on the government," he said.Opinion polls showed that roughly eight out of 10 people opposed legislating in this way, while a growing number of people were losing faith in French democracy, he said.&nbsp;After trying and failing to push through pension reform during his first term, Macron returned to the issue while campaigning for re-election last April.He defeated Le Pen running on a pro-business platform that promised to lower unemployment and make the French "work more" in order to finance the social security system.&nbsp;But he then lost his parliamentary majority in June after elections for the National Assembly.Despite warnings from allies about the timing of the pension reform so soon after the Covid-19 pandemic and in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, the 45-year-old former investment banker has pressed ahead.- Garbage piles -Trains, schools, public services and ports have been affected by strikes over the last six weeks amid some of the biggest protests in decades.&nbsp;An estimated 1.28 million people hit the streets on March 7.A rolling strike by municipal garbage collectors in Paris has also seen around 7,000 tonnes of uncollected trash pile up in the streets, attracting rats and dismaying tourists.The strike has been extended until next Monday, with the prospect of serious public health problems leading to growing calls for authorities to intervene.The government has argued that raising the retirement age, scrapping privileges for some public sector workers and toughening criteria for a full pension are needed to prevent major deficits building up.&nbsp;The change would also bring France closer into line with its European neighbours, most of which have raised the retirement age to 65 or above.&nbsp;Trade unions and other critics say the reform will penalise low-income employees in manual jobs who tend to start their careers early, forcing them to work longer than graduates who are less affected by the changes.&nbsp;The political implications of forcing through a reform opposed by most of the population are uncertain.Martinez warned this week that Macron risked "giving the keys" of the presidency to Le Pen at the next election in 2027.burs-adp/sjw/bp

  • American legacy of ‘forever wars’ lives on in its casualties

    The divorces, wars, and military bases blurred together as they do in military families.

  • French roads blocked, refineries on strike after Macron pension move

    Protesters blocked a key highway around the French capital and escalated strikes at refineries Friday in a new show of anger after President Emmanuel Macron pushed through a contentious pension reform without a parliamentary vote.On Friday morning, some 200 protesters briefly blocked traffic on the ring road outside the capital.

  • F1 and Red Bull will sell you a racing simulator for $120,000 – more than most real cars

    F1 and Red Bull Racing are offering a high-end racing simulator that replicates the RB18 championship car.

  • First Republic gets $30 billion in deposits from 11 major U.S. banks, but stock resumes slide as it suspends dividend

    Big banks pledge $30 billion to First Republic as a backstop after the company's stock hit an all-time low following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Wisconsin Republicans propose abortion ban exceptions

    Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature unveiled a bill Wednesday that would create rape and incest exceptions to the state’s 1849 abortion ban and clarify when abortions that protect the health of the mother would be allowed. Democratic lawmakers said its introduction was a cynical ploy to deceive voters just three weeks before a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court election. “I won’t sign a bill that leaves Wisconsin women with fewer rights and freedoms than they had before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe,” Evers said.

  • Arizona players react to loss to Princeton in first round of NCAA Tournament

    Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson spoke to Arizona student-athletes Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey after the Wildcats lost to Princeton in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

  • VP Harris' husband slammed for linking parents’ anger at school boards to Nazi-era 'hate’

    Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, was slammed online for comparing concerned parents at school board meetings to Nazis.

  • Critics lash San Francisco's $5m per person reparations plan

    A proposal to give $5 million to every eligible Black person in San Francisco as part of the city's efforts to pay reparations was slammed Wednesday as "preposterous" by critics.But the San Francisco proposals are by far the most wide-ranging.

  • Video appears to show Russian Wagner troops shooting their own comrade, shoving each other into enemy fire in chaotic trench battle

    A Ukrainian official shared video that he said shows fighting in Bakhmut trenches. In it, a Russian solider seems to shoot his own comrade.

  • Michael Cohen tells Republicans 'think twice' as he finished testifying to a Manhattan grand jury that's expected to consider if Trump should face charges

    Cohen started testifying to the Manhattan grand jury earlier this week, telling reporters the hush-money case had "been a long time coming."

  • Minnesota Republican votes against free school meals bill because 'I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry'

    "I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry," said state senator Steve Drazkowski before voting against the bill on Tuesday.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Weirdest Thing In Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Video

    The late-night host couldn't resist zinging Donald Trump's son over the find.

  • Lindsey Graham Testified Donald Trump Would’ve Believed Out-Of-This-World 2020 Claim

    The key Trump ally reportedly commented under oath on the former president's post-election defeat state of mind.

  • Dozens Of Mar-a-Lago’s Staff Slapped With Subpoenas

    Employees at Trump’s Palm Beach estate have been called to testify regarding the storage of classified documents on the property, according to CNN

  • Why Vietnam doesn't want to claim Ke Huy Quan

    The actor has openly acknowledged his Vietnamese roots but the reaction to his historic win has been muted.

  • Meet Stormy Daniels, the porn star Michael Cohen says Trump told him to pay $130,000 to cover up an alleged sexual affair

    Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who also goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels is at the heart of an investigation into President Donald Trump.

  • Fake India officer who conned his way into top meetings

    The man made multiple visits to Indian-administered Kashmir under the guise of an aide of PM Narendra Modi.

  • Bizarre Tweet About Girls’ Bathrooms Backfires On Oklahoma Education Czar

    A post from Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters has people scratching their heads.