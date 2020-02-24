Police Detain Ontario Protesters After Warning: Blockade Update

(Bloomberg) -- Protesters have been detained by police in Tyendinaga, Ontario, as provincial governments followed through on warnings that they would clear rail lines that have been blocked for weeks.

At least three demonstrators were restrained by provincial police Monday morning, according to the state broadcaster. They were warned Sunday that they’d face a police investigation and charges if they didn’t obey a midnight deadline to disperse, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported, citing a Mohawk source. The blockade is about 130 miles northeast of Toronto.

“The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has taken action to resolve protest activity and remove the barriers to rail service in and near Tyendinaga Township,” according to a statement. “We have remained respectful of the ongoing dialogue, including issues of sovereignty between our Indigenous communities and various federal ministers.”

While some blockades have come down thanks to injunctions obtained by Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., protesters have still been obstructing rail service in eastern Canada, halting most intercity passenger train routes.

Environmental and indigenous-rights activists are opposing the construction of TC Energy Corp.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline, a C$6.6 billion project ($5 billion) project in British Columbia. They blocked rail lines to show solidarity with portions of the Wet’suwet’en Nation that are against the pipeline running through their traditional lands in the westernmost province in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting with top ministers and officials to discuss the blockades Monday morning in Ottawa.

Critical Needs Addressed (10:53 p.m. Sunday Toronto)

Trudeau, who spoke with premiers from British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec on Sunday, informed them “of measures being taken to ensure that critical needs are addressed across Canada, including propane, chemicals to treat drinking water, and essential agricultural products,” according to a statement from his office.

On Saturday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair called officials in Ontario and Quebec to discuss “ongoing work to end” the blockades, according to statements from his office. He told Andree Laforest, Quebec’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, that he “appreciated the measured and effective approach taken by the police in Quebec.”

Having asked for patience throughout last week, the prime minister changed tack on Friday afternoon. “We cannot continue to watch Canadians suffer shortages and layoffs,” Trudeau said in a televised address to the nation, adding that the responsibility to enforce court orders lies with provincial police forces. “The barricades must now come down,” he said.

