  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pressure mounts on Putin as Ukraine crisis reaches a fever pitch

CBSNews
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Kyiv — With more Russian forces gathering along Ukraine's borders and the White House warning that President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion "any time," President Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart agreed over the weekend to continue pursuing diplomacy, but also deterrence. The U.S. is pulling out the few troops it's had in the country, helping train Ukraine's own forces, and all U.S. diplomatic personnel are expected to leave the capital by Tuesday.

The personnel movements and the continuing influx of U.S. and other NATO forces to countries near Russia's western borders were a clear sign of the concern in Washington and European capitals that Putin will make a decision to either invade Ukraine, or try to frame Ukraine's forces for an incident that he can use as a pretext for an attack.

Mr. Biden and his NATO allies have warned that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would be bring "swift and severe costs" for Russia through sanctions.

Moscow claims Russian warship chased off a U.S. sub

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday on "Face the Nation" that the U.S. and its allies were "watching very carefully for the possibility that there is a pretext or a false flag operation to kick off the Russian action, in which Russian intelligence services conduct some kind of attack on Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine or on Russian citizens, and then blame it on the Ukrainians."

In a phone call on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Mr. Biden to come to Kyiv, saying it would be a "powerful signal" and contribute to efforts to deescalate the crisis. Their call came on the heels of a conversation between Presidents Biden and Putin, which failed to yield any breakthrough.

Diplomatic full-court press

While the White House has stressed that a diplomatic path remains open to Moscow, sources told CBS News on Sunday that the Biden administration was preparing to withdraw all U.S. government personnel from Kyiv by Tuesday.

America's NATO allies in Europe continue working to hammer out a diplomatic solution with Moscow. Germany's leader was in Kyiv on Monday to talk with Zelenskyy, before heading to Moscow on Tuesday. Before his meetings, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin's government needed to show "immediate signs" of deescalation to convince the West that Moscow's repeated denials of any plan to attack Ukraine were unfounded.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, is received at St. Mary&#39;s Palace by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 14, 2022. / Credit: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/Getty
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, is received at St. Mary's Palace by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 14, 2022. / Credit: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/Getty

While refusing to explain its months-long buildup of more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine's borders, however, Putin's government has dismissed the U.S. warnings of an imminent attack as "hysteria."

The Kremlin has demanded guarantees from NATO that it will not admit new members along his country's western borders — most importantly that Ukraine won't join the Western military alliance. U.S. and NATO leaders have ruled out any such promise, but the Ukrainian ambassador in London sparked a flurry of speculation on Monday by suggesting that his country could agree to at least put its NATO ambitions on hold.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko's remarks were quickly walked back by both the diplomat himself and his bosses in Kyiv, who stressed the pursuit of NATO membership as a cornerstone of Ukraine's foreign policy.

"NATO membership isn't negotiable," Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told CBS News' Pamela Falk on Monday.

Even Russia said it didn't see the envoy's initial remarks as a sign of any shift in Ukraine's stance — but the Kremlin spokesman said if Ukraine were to rule out NATO membership, it would go a long way toward easing Russia's own security concerns.

Pressure continued to mount on Putin Monday, with the value of Russian stocks and its currency falling as the world's seven most developed economies issued a new admonition to Moscow.

"Our immediate priority is to support efforts to deescalate the situation," G7 finance ministers said in a joint statement, warning that if Moscow were to opt for increased military action against Ukraine, they were "prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy."

Ukrainians caught in the middle

The outcome of the diplomatic blitz could mean life or death for many Ukrainians, but Kyiv remained calm on Tuesday. There was no panic, and little sense that the war against Russian-backed separatists — simmering in the east since Putin's troops last invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014 — was about to erupt into a wider conflict.

As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, Ukraine's military is carrying out exercises of its own as Russian troops hold war games around their borders. But Ukraine's forces know they would be vastly outnumbered if Russia were to invade.

The Ukrainian government has consistently urged people to remain calm, and life has continued pretty much as normal. But Williams said there was no doubt that being caught in the middle of a standoff between the world's great powers has Ukrainians worried.

She visited a farmers' market on Kyiv's John McCain Street — the late American senator is beloved in the country because he pushed the U.S. to send weapons to Ukraine to help it battle the Russian-backed separatists in the east. U.S. officials have said a full Russian invasion could cause 100,000 civilian casualties, and shoppers in Kyiv know they would be in the firing line. But Alina Kumbachsia told CBS News that she and other Kyiv residents, "just live in the moment." The fitness instructor said nearly eight years of Russian aggression have already made Ukrainians immune to panic. "We don't know what will be, because this is not our decisions," she told Williams. "We don't want war, we want normal, happy life."

/ Credit: Created with Datawrapper
/ Credit: Created with Datawrapper

With tens of thousands of forces deployed to Belarus — for joint exercises that Moscow has said will end on February 20 — Ukraine is now close to being encircled by Russian troops. Many of the country's ports are already effectively blockaded, and there's fear that the intimidating Russian military drills just over the borders could be an overture to the Russians moving in. It's thought an invasion could start with cyberattacks, and airstrikes. Kyiv's subway system also serves as the Ukrainian capital's biggest bomb shelter. The capital city's government says it has an evacuation plan, as well as preparations to maintain electricity, heating and communications in case of an attack. Back on John McCain Street, Konstantin Bilotserkivskyi told Williams that he has an emergency bag packed, just in case he has to run from a Russian attack. "The worst thing, you feel helpless, you know? You cannot impact it anyhow — it's just matter of will it happen or not, and the only thing you can do is wait," he told CBS News.

The Ukrainian government has demanded an urgent, high-level meeting with Russia by Tuesday, but says Moscow continues to ignore requests to explain why there are more than 100,000 Russian forces massed around Ukraine's borders.

Trevor Noah set to headline 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Vincent Simmons has his day in court after 44 years in prison

Robert Costa discusses political stakes of Russia-Ukraine crisis and upcoming midterm elections

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish president in UAE as relations thaw after icy decade

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled Monday to the United Arab Emirates, a trip signaling a further thaw in relations long strained over the two nations' approaches to Islamists in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring. Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, following a November visit to Turkey by the country's de facto leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

  • Japan's police renew hunt for militants wanted since 1970s

    Tokyo police on Monday stepped up the hunt for members of the Japanese Red Army wanted for their alleged role in attacks in the 1970s and 1980s, releasing a video with images of the aging militants that warned the “case” was not over yet. The video follows on the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Asama Sanso hostage crisis at a mountain lodge in central Japan, where two police officers were killed in a shoot-out. “Japanese Red Army members are still on the run and they may live somewhere near you," the video warns, adding the “case is not over yet.”

  • Trevor Noah tapped as entertainer for White House Correspondents Dinner after its two-year hiatus

    A comedian hasn't hosted the annual event since 2018, when Michelle Wolf took the stage and enraged President Trump and his cabinet.

  • Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

    Countries in Eastern Europe are making preparations for potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine if the crisis with Russia escalates, with some Polish towns already listing places available and Romania considering refugee camps. Memories of the Iron Curtain and Soviet influence are still very much alive on the European Union's eastern flank, where people are wary of any instability that could hit their economies and unleash a wave of migration last seen in the 1990s during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, and the United States has warned that an attack could begin in the coming days.

  • On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control

    Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and is urging the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.” “Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press ahead of Monday's anniversary of the deadly shooting of 14 students and three staff members. “Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association," Biden said.

  • Petrol prices: Are we paying too much at the pump?

    Fuel retailers face calls to reduce prices, as the cost of living rises

  • Trump's COVID response coordinator has a book deal

    Trump's COVID response coordinator has a book deal

  • Saudi sees Cyprus as bridge between Europe, Middle East

    Saudi Arabia views Cyprus as a “bridge” between the Middle East and the European Union, helping the 27-nation bloc “understand what’s going on” in the region, the Saudi foreign minister said Sunday. Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides, said that Cyprus helps “really focus the attention” on all the opportunities and challenges in the Middle East. Cyprus has ramped up its outreach to Gulf states in recent years to act as a broker as the closest EU-member country to the region.

  • Sullivan: Potential invasion of Ukraine will not be treated like Afghanistan withdrawal

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine will not be treated like the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan and advised Americans in the Eastern European country to not expect the same course of action from the Biden administration.Last week, the White House told Americans remaining in Ukraine to get out of the country and said that no U.S. troops would be sent to help them...

  • War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate

    Even if a Russian invasion of Ukraine doesn't happen in the next few days, the crisis is reaching a critical inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance. A convergence of events over the coming week could determine whether the stalemate is resolved peacefully or Europe is at war. At stake are Europe's post-Cold War security architecture and long-agreed limits on the deployment of conventional military and nuclear forces there.

  • Kremlin signals more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions

    Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow’s security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow wants guarantees from the West that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members, and that the alliance will halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe, the demands flatly rejected by the West.

  • Trevor Noah on Entertainer Duty for First White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Two Years

    The annual D.C. event will be held on April 30

  • Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • The engineers battling to stop global warming ruining roads

    Climate change is putting roads under stress but research is finding ways to make them more durable.

  • SEC boss on climate rule: We're getting there

    Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler said he's working with other commissioners on details of a draft climate risk disclosure mandate — and he's dropping fresh hints about its direction.Why it matters: The rule is part of a wider push by Biden-appointed financial regulators to expand analysis and disclosure of risks to various kinds of companies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Gensler's post

  • Biden warns Putin on 'decisive' action if Russia 'further' invades Ukraine -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" if Russia "further" invaded Ukraine, the White House said on Saturday. The leaders spoke on a secure call for about an hour on Saturday morning regarding the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday. "President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing," the White House said.

  • Stocks slip on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis

    Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors watch the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border. Smaller company stocks held up better than the rest of the market. The broader market stumbled late Friday after the White House told Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours over concerns that Russia could invade that country soon.

  • UConn vs Marquette: Geno Auriemma on Azzi Fudd, Huskies Big East win | UConn Post Game

    In this UConn vs Marquette post game news conference, head coach Geno Auriemma comments on freshman Azzi Fudd and the rest of the Huskies' performance in the win.

  • Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team

    The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cyber criminals claiming they stole some of the football team's financial data. The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark web site in a file marked "2020 Invoices." The team, which is among the most valuable and storied franchises in the NFL and lost a close playoff game two week ago, said in a statement Sunday that it recently became aware of a “network security incident" that had disrupted some of its corporate IT network systems.

  • Travel shares plunge as Ukraine invasion fears hit stock markets

    Stock markets across Europe fall with shares in British Airways' owner IAG and cruise firm Carnival hit hard.