Palace expected to respond to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview today - latest reaction

Buckingham Palace is expected to respond today to allegations of racism after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in the UK.

It is understood that Palace officials have prepared a statement but the Queen had not signed off on Monday night as she wanted more time to consider it.

Aides were locked in talks all day Monday with input from members of the Royal family.

Labour shadow cabinet ministers Diane Abbott and Jonathan Ashworth have both called for a response from the monarchy.

Mr Ashworth said: "The Palace needs to come forward with a response - I think people would expect them to make a response."

Meghan and Harry laid bare their brief lives as a working royal couple on ITV at 9pm Monday, alleging that a member of the family - not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh - made a racist comment about their unborn son.

11:31 AM

'Tearful' William pictured driving in London

Prince William has been pictured in public for the first time since Harry and Meghan's interview.

He appeared to be tearful.

A tearful Prince William in London the day after the Harry and Meghan interview - Richard Gillard

11:17 AM

Interview viewing figures broken down

ITV’s UK broadcast of Oprah With Meghan and Harry was watched by a peak audience of 12.4 million viewers last night.

The broadcast was viewed by more than half of people watching television across the UK at that time with an average audience of 11.1m and 54 per cent share between 9pm and 11pm.

This was ITV's biggest peak audience since the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final.

The interview was hugely popular among young viewer with four out of five viewers aged 16-34 (83 per cent peak and 71 per cent average) tuning in - a peak of 2.5m, and average of 2.1m.

This was the biggest 16-34 TV audience for overnight viewing, outside of news programming, since I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here last year.

And 2.2m viewers streamed the programme on ITV Hub.

11:14 AM

How the British press reacted to the interview of a generation

Here is how the UK papers looked this morning.

11:03 AM

Celia Walden | Meghan deserves an Oscar for that performance

"The following artist, nominated for Best Actress In A Leading Role, delivered her performance with complexity, nuance and depth. She brought to life a young, independent woman and mother who was forced to fight back against often unsurvivable odds.

"She illuminated a truth, on screen, that might help others facing similar challenges in real life. Let’s take a look at some of her best work now..."

Read Celia Walden's full piece here.

10:42 AM

10:32 AM

Perception v reality: What the world missed during five key Sussex revelations

If there was an identifiable seam running through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wide-ranging and combustible interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on British television last night, it was surely that of perception versus reality, writes Guy Kelly.

After the initial small talk – about Meghan's growing bump, how neither of them actually owned the garden in which they were sitting – subsided, the first real question from the mononymous doyenne of US chat shows came: “What did you think [marrying into the Royals] would be like?”

The Duchess’s response - that she didn’t grow up in a society in which the Royal family featured, that she had to learn everything from protocol to the wider issue of what being a working royal means - quickly segued into what would become her central complaint, and the reason for doing such a high-profile interview in the first place.

Read the full story here.

09:59 AM

More people watched interview than Meghan and Harry wedding

More people tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey than their wedding, it has emerged.

At its peak, 12.3million watched the ITV broadcast.

The 2-hour interview had an average of 11 million viewers during the 9pm-11pm slot, according to ITV.

In contrast, 11.5million watched the wedding day.

And the viewing figures are way down on the biggest UK broadcasts.

Harry and Meghan ITV interview peak - 12.3million viewers.



Context:



- Gavin & Stacey 2019: 17.1m

- Harry and Meghan wedding: 11.5m

- London 2012 ceremony: 24.2m

- Bake Off final 2016: 15.9m

- Blue Planet II: 14m

- Lockdown I announcement: 24m

- Lockdown III announcement: 14.3m — Gareth Davies (@GD10) March 9, 2021

More than 24million watched Boris Johnson address the nation in Mar 2020 on the original coronavirus lockdown, which put that in in top 10 most-watched TV broadcasts ever in UK.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special in 2019 attracted 17.3m viewers.

09:32 AM

How plans to slim down monarchy have spiralled into racism row

For a monarch determined to slim down and modernise the Royal family for the 21st century, the Queen’s decision not to give her great-grandson Archie the title of prince made perfect sense, writes Associate Editor Gordon Rayner.

Following controversy over the roles and publicly funded privilege of minor members of The Firm, the Queen and the Prince of Wales had already decided to shift the focus to Her Majesty and just six others.

What they could not have predicted was that two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would try to weave that perceived snub into a new narrative – one of racism at the heart of the House of Windsor.

Read the full story here.

09:17 AM

Piers Morgan walk-off 'not manufactured'

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said on a media call after the group's annual results were published on Tuesday that she has not spoken to Piers Morgan or seen the programme yet, given that she has been presenting the figures.

But she said ITV managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo "is discussing it with Piers".

She insisted it is a "balanced show".

She said: "ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices every day. It's not about one opinion."

She insisted Morgan walking off set was not "manufactured".

On Morgan's earlier comments saying he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex, Ms McCall said: "I completely believe what she (Meghan) said. It's important everyone does."

08:51 AM

Labour MP calls for Palace to respond

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, has called on Buckingham Palace to respond to the claims of racism within the Palace.

He said: "Allegations and accusations have been made - they obviously need to be looked at.

"I have not watched it because I've been working on pandemic preparedness, so what I'm saying today is based...I've obviously seen the headlines, of course all these matters need to be looked at and taken seriously.

"That's a matter for the Palace and I think people would expect them to make a response.

"I've not actually seen the programme, I've seen the headlines, I don't live under a stone."

Talking of the Duchess of Sussex's mental health struggles, he said: "I would say I've seen the headlines about her mental health struggles and her suicidal thoughts - I think there's a broader pointhere in that many people experience suicidal thoughts, many women in pregnancy struggle mentally and yet there is so much stigma attached to this nationally.

"People need the mental health support they deserve."

08:46 AM

Poll: Interview not supported by British public

This was the polling before the interview was aired in the UK.

Britons don't have sympathy for either party involved in the dispute, but especially not for Harry and Meghan:



HARRY AND MEGHAN

Sympathetic - 29%

Unsympathetic - 56%



SENIOR ROYAL FAMILY

Sympathetic - 39%

Unsympathetic - 45%https://t.co/xECXAGwH4xhttps://t.co/sjpLRJM0ln pic.twitter.com/8uBPAsFugh — YouGov (@YouGov) March 8, 2021

08:43 AM

How the world reacted

The interview has been front page news across the globe - here is the take in Australia.

Australian newspapers report in Sydney - Rick Rycroft/AP

08:33 AM

Justice Secretary declines to comment on interview

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has declined to comment on Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but praised the hard work and devotion to duty of the royal family.

Mr Buckland told Sky News: "I don't think it is right for me as a member of the Government to start commenting about matters that are for the royal family. It is a long-established precedent."

He went on: "I support the work of the Queen and the royal family. Their devotion to public duty is well-known. The hard work that they put in every year, even during the Covid crisis, is well-chronicled.

"I think that the Queen epitomises public duty and public service and we all look up to her and admire her for that as we do other members of the royal family who work hard.

"That element of public duty is at the heart of what makes the monarchy work here in the United Kingdom."

08:25 AM

'They live 70 miles away now. I'd love to see my grandson'

Closing the interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Thomas Markle said that he hopes his relationship with his daughter can be repaired.

He said: "I'd like to say again - I'm sorry for what I've done. This was two years ago, a long time ago, I've certainly tried to make up for it.

"They know were I live. They're probably about 70 miles from me now. I'd certainly love to see them again, I'd love to see my grandson."

Appearing emotional, he then said: "I've never stopped loving my daughter. I don't always agree with what they do, but I love my children.

"I love Meghan."

08:24 AM

'They should have waited'

Thomas Markle was asked about the timing of the Oprah Winfrey interview given the Duke of Edinburgh is about to enter his fourth week in hospital.

He said: "They went way over the top with it, these stories with Oprah, and should have waited.

"Considering the Queen's age and Philip's age, they certainly should have waited or tried to wait."

08:22 AM

'She didn't lose me. I'm here for her now'

Meghan has not "lost" her father, he insisted.

Talking to Good Morning Britain, he said: "The bottom line is, she didn't lose me.

"She made a statement saying she lost me. She didn't lose me.

"I'm here for her now if she wants me."

08:21 AM

Thomas Markle admits lying to Meghan about working with tabloids

Thomas Markle admitted he did deny to his daughter that he had worked with a tabloid newspaper when she confronted him.

Meghan's father said he agreed to the staged photoshoot in an attempt to improve his public image.

He conceded that this didn't work.

Also, on the letter that was published in the Mail on Sunday and has been subject to a High Court privacy trial, Mr Markle said: "I'm the one that released a part of the letter.

"That was because a magazine was doing a story about me, Meghan's friends were telling stories about me that were lies, and after reading these lies I said I had to retaliate.

"In retaliating, I released part of the letter.

"I didn't release the whole letter, because if I had you would've seen something horrible."

08:19 AM

Palace racism allegation 'could just be a dumb question'

Moving onto the racism allegations - Thomas Markle said he does not believe the UK is racist.

He said: "Los Angeles is racist, California is racist. I don't think Brits are."

On the allegation that a member of the Royal family raised concerns about the skin tone of Archie, he said: "I'm hoping it's just a dumb question.

"It could be that simple. That someone has just asked a dumb question."

08:14 AM

'Meghan has ghosted pretty much all of her family;'

Thomas Markle said that Meghan has abandoned almost her entire family, leaving her with nobody to turn to when she was struggling with mental health.

Thomas Markle watches his daughter's interview - Pixel8000/GMB

He told ITV's Good Britain: "I've been pushed around and knocked down for one big mistake I made.

"However, as much as I love my daughter. Had I known [she was having suicidal thoughts].. she pretty much ghosted all of her family on my side and her mother's side.

"She has nobody to reach out to."

Watching the interview, Mr Markle said: "It really did upset me. It would've been easy for her to reach out to me or any of her family.

"But the other thing is that I would think she could turn to her husband."

Presenter Susanna Reid said that Prince Harry had supported Mr Markle's wife, but he wasn't that convinced.

"Obviously not supported her that well," he said.

08:06 AM

'I never played naked pool or dressed up like Hitler'

Thomas Markle took a swipe at Prince Harry, saying that he never played naked pool nor dressed up in Nazi clothing - two things the Duke has been controversially pictured doing in previous years.

Mr Markle added: "No one helped us. Then I saw a headline saying they recommended... to Harry and Meghan that someone come and help me, someone come and take care of me and Meghan and Harry denied that and said, 'don't do it,' so I was left out to dry.

"And in spite of all that, I still apologised, I'm apologising today again... I also said we all make mistakes... but I've never played naked pool and I've never dressed up like Hitler."

08:03 AM

'I'll wait 30 days. If they haven't talked to me, I go to the press'

Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's father, said he was "disappointed" after seeing his daughter's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since her wedding, but Winfrey was not seen questioning her about their relationship in the main programme.

In clips released later, Meghan said she found it difficult to discuss his actions, adding: "I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child."

Asked about the interview, he told Good Morning Britain: "I'm very disappointed about it. I've apologised about this thing, what happened, at least 100 times or so.

"The bottom line is I've never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way shape or form. When they say that I'm taking advantage of the press well basically what I do, because I haven't heard from them is I'll do a story for the press.

"If I don't hear from them in 30 days then I'll do another story for the press."

He added: "When they decide to talk to me I'll stop talking to the press."

08:01 AM

Thomas Markle recalls last time he spoke to Meghan

Thomas Markle told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "This is actually the first time I've heard her speak in about four years.

"The last time we spoke - we actually texted each other. I was lying in a hospital bed after having a heart attack. I had to tell them I couldn't come to the wedding.

"At that point, we pretty much said goodbye.

"Harry said to me at that point 'if you had listened to me, this wouldn't have happened to you.

"But me laying in a hospital bed - just had a procedure - that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him."

07:56 AM

Thomas Markle about to have his say

The Duchess said she did all she could to protect her parents from a “media frenzy” for more than a year.

Asked if she considered it a “betrayal” when she discovered her father, Thomas Markle, was “working with the tabloids”, she replied: “I’m just trying to decide if I’m comfortable even talking about that.”

She said that she confronted Mr Markle when she first heard he had posed for paparazzi pictures but that he did not tell her the truth.

“For me, it has really resonated, especially now, as a mother,” she said.

He is about to have his say.

07:55 AM

Piers Morgan storms off set after colleague criticises his interview coverage

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan stormed off set during a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex with his colleague, Alex Beresford.

On Monday morning, Morgan delivered a scathing review of Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey which had aired overnight in the US and has since been broadcast in the UK.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Discussing it on Tuesday morning, Beresford said: "They've had an overwhelming amount of negative press.

"You know, I watched the programme yesterday and, yes, they had some great press around the wedding, but what press is going to trash someone's special day?

"There was bad press around the engagement before the engagement, and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging, quite clearly, to Meghan's mental health and also to Harry.

"And I hear Piers say William has gone through the same thing but, do you know what, siblings experience tragedy in their life and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly and that is clearly what has happened with Harry in this situation.

"He walked behind his mother's coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe. That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life, so I think we all need to take a step back, and I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this programme..."

"And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her..."

Morgan then stood up and said: "OK, I'm done with this" and walked off set, saying: "Sorry, no... sorry, can't do this..."

07:52 AM

Today's front page

Here is the Daily Telegraph front page on the morning after the bombshell interview was aired.