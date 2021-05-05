Pressure and pineapple wars: Taiwan fears quieter Chinese threat as U.S. warns of invasion

Louise Watt
·6 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan — More than two dozen Chinese military jets, including bombers, ripped through the sky above Taiwan one Monday last month.

The record incursion into Taiwan's air defense identification zone was the latest move to heighten fears about what critics say has been Beijing's increasingly brazen behavior in the South China Sea.

But while officials in Washington sound the alarm about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, officials and residents on the island say that fails to understand the true dynamics in the region.

Many in Taiwan believe that rather than start a war, Beijing would instead prefer to "subdue the enemy without fighting," in the words of the ancient Chinese general and military strategist Sun Tzu.

And just because Beijing is flexing its military muscle, many Taiwanese say, does not mean it intends to follow through.

Alexander Huang, a former deputy chairperson of Taiwan's Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council, said there was a "perception gap" between the U.S. and Taiwan in evaluating the Chinese threat.

"The perception gap comes from assessment on 'intention,' not 'capability,'" he said.

There is no denying that China has ratcheted up pressure on Taiwan, which split from the mainland after a civil war and has self-governed for more than 70 years. Beijing, which views it as an inseparable part of its sovereign territory, threatens to annex it, by force if necessary.

In addition to flying nearly daily sorties over Taiwan, Beijing has conducted naval and air force training exercises around the island, sailed a carrier group through the Taiwan Strait and sent spy boats to collect intelligence around Taiwanese waters, according to a report presented to legislators in March.

Related:

Pressure and pineapple wars

While the U.S. talks up the medium-term military threat, the democratic island sees the moves as part of a bigger, more immediate problem: "gray zone" warfare from Beijing that is meant to wear down the morale of not just the Taiwanese military, but also the island's people.

That includes making its economic influence felt.

In February, for example, China halted imports of Taiwanese pineapples, saying harmful organisms had been discovered.

The Taiwanese government viewed the import ban as an effort to pressure the island. The Chinese market accounted for more than 90 percent of Taiwan's pineapple exports last year.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen issued a rallying cry to the public to buy the fruit, backed by a social media campaign and support from the U.S. and Canada, in a successful effort to help farmers and turn a potential crisis into a public relations win.

Image: A farmer harvesting pineapples in Pingtung county in Taiwan (Sam Yeh / AFP via Getty Images file)
Image: A farmer harvesting pineapples in Pingtung county in Taiwan (Sam Yeh / AFP via Getty Images file)

And despite the growing pressure and posturing, many Taiwanese say they have lived with threats from China for so long that they have become largely inured to them.

On hearing a U.S. assessment that China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, Pan Chun-ling of Taipei said, "Oh, wow, is it for real?"

"I feel like [a Chinese invasion] is still impossible, but just because we always feel like the States will find a way to protect us," said Pan, 34.

Pan and other Taiwanese, however, expect China to step up its military, economic and diplomatic pressure to wear down their resistance.

In a survey last year, 48 percent of Taiwanese characterized the relationship with China as hostile, up from 32 percent in 2017. The survey was conducted in October by National Chengchi University's Election Study Center under the auspices of a Duke University program.

And not everyone is playing down the threat from Beijing.

Related:

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an interview with Sky News last week that China had "been conducting misinformation campaigns, hybrid warfare, and recently they have increased their gray zone activities against Taiwan." (Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.)

"And all these seem to be preparing for their final military assault against Taiwan," he said.

But a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Wang Ting-yu, co-chair of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, said that while Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to create a legacy, a war with Taiwan is just one of his options.

A conflict with Japan over small disputed islands in the East China Sea could also be on the table, he said.

China has the "ability to launch a war, but they don't have the confidence to win a war," Wang said.

Image: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Sam Yeh / AFP via Getty Images file)
Image: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Sam Yeh / AFP via Getty Images file)

For now, the only reason China would engage in a war with Taiwan and take on "this huge, enormous risk," he said, is if the government judges that it has a "green light" from the international community, especially the U.S.

Washington certainly seems eager to show that it is paying attention.

Navy Adm. John Aquilino, then the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, who is now head of Indo-Pacific Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in March that annexing Taiwan was Beijing's "No. 1 priority" because of the island's strategic location and the view that "the rejuvenation of the Chinese Communist Party is at stake."

The party will celebrate its 100th anniversary in July and hold its 20th congress in late 2022, when Xi is expected to seek an unprecedented third term. But the occasion, which is likely to be marked with great fanfare and highlight his ambitions for his legacy, could make the threat less acute.

"An all-out invasion may bring huge uncertainties and complicate these political agendas," said Huang, the former official.

China's Foreign Ministry says U.S. officials have exaggerated the military threat.

"Some people in the United States are actually looking for excuses to justify the increase of the U.S. military expenditure, expansion of its military power and interference in regional affairs," spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in March, a day after the outgoing leader of Indo-Pacific Command, Navy Adm. Philip Davidson, said China could attack and attempt to take control of Taiwan "in the next six years."

Chinese state media have also suggested that Beijing's actions are being driven by fears about the potential for Taiwanese independence.

Meanwhile, Yang Yufan, a pineapple farmer in the southern city of Tainan, said the recent pineapple ban was a reminder that Taiwan must reduce its economic dependence on China.

Yang said he expected Beijing's economic pressure on the island to continue, but he, too, said he did not believe that China would follow through on its military threats.

"It's not the first time they have tried to intimidate us. They want to harass us. They have been doing it already, lots of times, since we were children, and now we're adults," he said.

"So I think there's no need to be frightened."

Recommended Stories

  • A Chinese man rowed 112 miles across the Taiwan strait in a rubber raft, seeking 'freedom and equality'

    The man rowed 10 hours across the Taiwan Strait, and told police officers who detained him that life in China was "all kinds of bad."

  • South Korea says AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 87% effective after first shot

    One dose of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer was 86.6% effective in preventing infections among people aged 60 and older, real world data released by South Korea showed on Wednesday. Data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed the Pfizer vaccine, jointly developed by BioNTech, was 89.7% effective in preventing infection at least two weeks after a first dose was given, while the AstraZeneca shot was 86.0% effective. Its analysis is based on more than 3.5 million people in South Korea aged 60 and older for two months from Feb. 26 and included 521,133 people who received a first dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot.

  • Exclusive: China plans to revive strategic Pacific airstrip, Kiribati lawmaker says

    China has drawn up plans to upgrade an airstrip and bridge on one of Kiribati's remote islands about 3,000km southwest of Hawaii, lawmakers told Reuters, in a bid to revive a site that hosted military aircraft during World War Two. The plans, which have not been made public, involve construction on the tiny island of Kanton (also spelled Canton), a coral atoll strategically located midway between Asia and the Americas. Kiribati opposition lawmaker Tessie Lambourne told Reuters she was concerned about the project, and wanted to know whether it was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

  • China calls for 'basic etiquette' after Philippine outburst

    China urged the Philippines on Tuesday to observe "basic etiquette" and eschew megaphone diplomacy after the southeast Asian nation's foreign minister used an expletive-laced Twitter message to demand that China's vessels leave disputed waters. The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for occasional blunt remarks, follow Manila's protests over what it calls the illegal presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines' 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In a statement, China's foreign ministry urged the Philippines to respect the nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction and stop taking actions that complicate the situation.

  • Billionaire Is Perplexed That Underpaid Oil Workers Are Striking

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettySince mid-April, the United Metro Energy facility in Brooklyn has had a squadron of oil workers stationed outside—alternating shifts so that men are there 24 hours, seven days a week—striking for better pay and benefits from the company’s owner: grocery store billionaire, twice-failed mayoral candidate, and right-wing shock jock John Catsimatidis.The workers, a coalition of mechanics, terminal operators, and service technicians, elected to go on strike on April 19, following years of delayed negotiations on a union contract, which they voted to form back in 2018. “We are out there every single day, around the clock,” said Assaf John, who has been working as a service technician at the company for 12 years. “I’m here until 3 o’clock, then we have guys coming in at 3 p.m., and some who are there overnight until the morning.”Catsimatidis told The Daily Beast by phone that the picket line was a first for him. “All I can say is that I’m a New Yorker for 70 years, and in 51 years of doing business I’ve never had a strike before, and contrary to what you hear we have never, ever refused to sit down,” he said. “I am always available.”But the executive and frequent political donor, whose fortune hovers around $2.8 billion, according to Forbes, has been skittish about labor demands in the past. (Neither United Metro Energy nor its parent company, Red Apple Group, immediately responded to requests for comment.)In 2015, the Gristedes CEO backed out of an opportunity to buy the New York Daily News, in large part due to the paper’s pension plans. Two years before that, he was court-ordered to pay more than $8 million in legal fees and back pay to Gristedes workers who sued him for unpaid overtime, according to reports in the News. At the hearing, Catsimatidis reportedly showed up more than two hours late.The Supermarket Billionaire Who Wants To Buy ‘The Daily News’On Wednesday, union representatives from Teamsters Local 553 will meet with United Metro for another round of negotiations. Due to the pandemic, the negotiations have taken place on Zoom for the past year, and Catsimatidis has attended many of them.The local’s executive officer, Demos Demopoulos, told The Daily Beast that a quick resolution was unlikely. Late last month, United Metro filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. Around the same time, some 150 union members turned out for a protest rally.“They’ve been on strike for 15 days now,” Demopoulos said. “We hope we’ve been making headway, but one of the stumbling blocks is that the company is refusing to pay the industry standards.”The striking workers earn as much as 50 percent less than their peers in the union, and haven’t received a raise in three years, Demopoulos said. Andre Soleyn, a fuel terminal operator who spent five years at the company, said he made $20.50 per hour, when the industry standard for his position hovered around $36 to $38 per hour. Some of his coworkers made just above $15, the state minimum wage.Unlike employees of some other companies in the retail oil business, the United Metro workers have no pension plans. John told The Daily Beast that he could rarely find doctors that accepted their health and dental insurance. “They usually say, ‘Oh we don’t know about this insurance,’” he said. “I don’t know how we’re supposed to survive—everything is going up and we are not getting the benefits.”On the first day of the strike, Soleyn, who had figured prominently in the union organization effort, was informed by letter that he had been “permanently replaced.” Two other workers have gotten similar letters, Demopoulos said. The letter indicated that the workers can only return if their replacements leave more than a year after the strike’s end. Courtesy Teamsters Joint Council 16 Catsimatidis admits he hired replacement workers—also known as scabs—but claimed that didn’t mean the longtime employees had been fired, despite what their letters said. “The word ‘permanent replacement’ is fictitious,” he said. “When you replace people—you still have to run your business—what usually happens is, 99.9 percent of the time once the thing settles, all the old people go back to work.”Catsimatidis cuts a prominent figure in New York business circles, serving as CEO of the Manhattan-based Gristedes, alongside positions in a range of other enterprises, including United Metro’s parent company, Red Apple Group. In 2009 and 2013, he ran as a Republican candidate for New York mayor on fairly idiosyncratic platforms. One political ad attacking his 2013 primary opponent, Joe Lhota, boasts that Catsimatidis “loves Cats, Dogs, and all Animals,” while Lhota “has no heart.”In 2019, he bought the conservative radio station WABC, home to a slew of right-wing figures like Curtis Sliwa, and syndications of shows from Brian Kilmeade, Mark Levin, and Ben Shapiro. For years, Catsimatidis has had his own show on the station called The Cats Roundtable, airing interviews with guests like Rudy Giuliani, and as one press release put it, “John’s unique take on the news affecting New York.”His take on the strike was mostly confusion. “I don’t know why there’s a problem this time,” he said on the phone. “There are theories, yes, but I’m not legally able to talk about it.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fears of a Chinese attack on Taiwan are growing, and Taiwan isn't sure who would help if it happened

    "This problem is much closer to us than most think," the new head of US Indo-Pacific Command said in March.

  • Parts of high-speed, 21-ton Chinese rocket could crash land anywhere in the world over next week

    A Chinese rocket that successfully blasted off a building block for a space station is set to make an uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth, and its debris could crash into an inhabited area, according to reports. The Long March 5B Y2 lifted off on Thursday from China’s southern Hainan island carrying the main module for China’s first permanent space station. While the module separated from the launcher to continue its journey as planned, the launch vehicle’s core section also reached orbit and is now slowly and unpredictably heading back to Earth. On Tuesday, the 21-tonne Long March 5B was in orbit travelling at around 28,000 kilometres per hour, or 7 kilometres per second.

  • Taiwan Is Flashpoint Between China and U.S.

    May.04 -- Taiwan says a Chinese jet entered its a defense identification zone. Bloomberg's Enda Curran explains why the disputed area is so important to the U.S. and China. He's on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

  • Woman pleads for help from Australian PM Morrison

    Morrison had just finished a news conference in the Queensland city of Rockhampton when the woman approached the prime minister.Morrison crouched down next to the woman, holding her hands, as she explained she was from Cameroon.Morrison told the woman that Queensland Liberal Senator Michelle Landry would take up her case with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, before the pair helped the woman back to her feet.

  • Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

    Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok's biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capital's central business district. Thailand recorded 2,112 new cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday. More than half of the 74,900 cases reported by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, or 46,037, have been confirmed since April 1.

  • Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway

    Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the skidding Detroit Tigers 11-7 on Tuesday night. Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Kiké Hernández also went deep for Boston, which led 8-2 after three innings but needed to hold off the Tigers late in a slugfest that featured 24 hits and 13 pitchers. "Our offense did an outstanding job," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

  • Australian cricketers in limbo after India's IPL postponed

    At least 38 Australians involved in the Indian Premier League are in limbo after the lucrative cricket tournament was suddenly postponed because of surging coronavirus cases at a time when they’re banned from traveling home. Cricket Australia and the players' union held a joint news conference Wednesday to say they’re working with IPL organizers to get players, coaches and commentators out of India as soon as possible.

  • U.S. could fill "vaccine diplomacy" void as other powers struggle

    The U.S. is the last major power to enter the race for global vaccine diplomacy, but still has the opportunity to win it.Why it matters: China, Russia and other world powers began shipping vaccines all over the world months before the U.S. But they've all run into serious obstacles that leave the U.S. with an opening to become the biggest piece in the global vaccination puzzle.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: China has given or sold doses of its vaccine to around 90 countries, and 70 nations expect to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, per the Economist Intelligence Unit. Those include nearly every country in Latin America.The Biden administration has expressed concerns that Moscow and Beijing could use vaccines as leverage to expand their global influence. Both governments stand to profit commercially from their state-funded vaccine, and diplomatically from the positive headlines the shipments produce.Yes, but: Both have also struggled to deliver on their promises, as have the other major players: India and the EU.That leaves the U.S., which is second only to China in terms of production but has barely exported any vaccine doses at all.A major domino fell when President Biden agreed to export the U.S.' AstraZeneca stockpile. Now, the White House has backed Pfizer's plan to begin to export doses made in the U.S., and announced that at least 10% of all doses purchased by the U.S. will be exported by July 4.With its enormous production capacity and dwindling domestic demand, the U.S. could soon pivot to churning out highly effective vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and soon Novavax — for the rest of the world.Where it stands: China has exported more doses than all the other major players combined — which it can afford to do because its domestic outbreak is largely under control — through a combination of commercial sales, loan deals and donations to friendly countries.But China's homegrown vaccines are less effective than others on the market. Chile has found the Sinovac vaccine offers little protection against symptomatic infections after one dose, and 67% after two. A study in Brazil put the efficacy at just 50%. In countries like Brazil and Hungary, the refusal rate for Chinese-made vaccines is much higher than for western alternatives.The director of China’s CDC acknowledged last month that the efficacy rates for China’s vaccines were “not high.” Discussion of those remarks was quickly censored online in China, per the FT.Between the lines: An exercise intended in part to show China’s scientific and manufacturing prowess has had mixed results, even as China leads the way on exports.Russia’s vaccine appears to be far more effective, at least based on one peer-reviewed study published in February, but it has run into troubles of its own.Brazilian regulators recently rejected the vaccine, citing quality-control issues and inadequate data.Russia's limited manufacturing capacity has also left it lagging behind the other major players. It's now hoping that other countries will produce its Sputnik V vaccine for their own domestic use, similar to a deal struck last week with Mexico.France and Germany are considering buying it, but the EU’s foreign policy arm recently accused Russia of using Sputnik V — and misinformation about other vaccines — to "undermine public trust" in the bloc's approach to vaccination.And Slovakia’s prime minister resigned last month over his controversial decision to buy Sputnik V doses, which the country’s drug agency refused to approve.The EU, meanwhile, has struggled to live up its own rhetoric around “equitable access” to vaccines.While drugmakers have been consistently exporting doses from the EU, the bloc's slow rollout forced Brussels to modify its export policy and pause plans to donate doses to developing countries.The latest: France recently became the first rich country to donate doses to the global COVAX initiative, but the scale (100,000 doses) is a drop in the bucket compared to the gap left by India, which was until recently powering COVAX almost single-handedly. India has exported doses to over 90 countries, including donations to neighbors, allies and several Caribbean islands.But New Delhi froze most exports in March in order to prioritize the crisis at home. The African CDC is warning that a prolonged pause would be catastrophic for lower-income countries that are counting on COVAX.What to watch: Biden has said he wants the U.S. to play a central role in supplying vaccines to the world, but he hasn't yet said when or how.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • Inside the real North Korea: Wife of British diplomat reveals human side of life under Kim Jong-un

    Few people can claim to have heard the chilling sound of a North Korean ballistic missile flying overhead, but on September 15, 2017, Lindsey Miller, a musical director living in Pyongyang, recalls being jolted from her bed by a peculiar rumbling. The unfamiliar sound was the test of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile – designed to deliver nuclear warheads – and which was launched from a site near Pyongyang airport, flying approximately 2,300 miles and setting off emergency alerts in Japan. Ms Miller woke with a start at 6am and ran into the garden outside her home at the British embassy. “I couldn’t see it, but I could hear it and it was just like a plane going overhead, a very distant plane but it didn’t fade as quickly,” she said. “It was at a time when we were all on edge.” The anecdote features in her new book, North Korea – Like Nowhere Else, a rare photo exploration of the reclusive state, which is due to be released on Thursday.

  • You could see bits of Halley’s Comet this week in meteor shower. Here’s what to know

    Halley’s Comet won’t return until 2061 — but you could see pieces of the famous space object this week.

  • Uyghur genocide underscores lack of Muslim voices in China policy debates

    The mostly white, mostly male world of China analysis is starting to change as calls rise for more inclusion of women, Asians, Black people, and other people of color. But there's one group that so far has been largely overlooked — Muslims.Why it matters: The Chinese government is committing an ongoing genocide against Muslim ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, building on decades of repression against Chinese Muslims that was largely ignored in the West.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A more diverse group of China policy analysts can help expand the bounds of traditional debate and bring a new perspective. Where it stands: Lists of top China analysts and scholars whose work is primarily English-based rarely include Muslims, though some Uyghurs, including Nury Turkel and Rayhan Asat, have become prominent advocates as international alarm over China's Xinjiang policies has grown.Details: Experts say there are several key ways Muslim representation can inform discussions about China policy and analysis. 1. Chinese authorities have a history of mistreating Muslims — something Chinese Muslims already knew."No country treats Muslims like China does," said Haiyun Ma, a professor at Frostburg State University who researches the history of Islam in China. Ma is a Hui Muslim, one of China's 12 majority-Muslim ethnic minorities. The Chinese government, including not just the People's Republic of China but also its imperial predecessor the Qing dynasty, has long implemented oppressive policies toward Muslim groups in Xinjiang, Gansu and other regions considered to be part of China's periphery, Ma said. The human rights violations the Chinese government is currently committing in Xinjiang and Hong Kong shock many people, said Ma. But they shouldn't. "People think, this isn’t the China I know. No — it’s just not the China you understood. You have to pay attention to non-interior China."2. Muslims may more easily understand the cultural and social significance of the Chinese government's repressive policies against Uyghurs.Uyghur women, for example, are facing various forms of sex-based violence in Xinjiang, including forced sterilization and abortion, coerced inter-ethnic marriage, and some reports of systematic rape in the mass internment camps. "As a Muslim myself, I understand well the intended consequences of rape as genocide in the specific situation of Muslim women — Uyghurs, Rohingya, Bosnian Muslims, and others — as these women become ostracized, marginalized and alienated from their own family and community," Djaouida Siaci, an international lawyer who has worked on genocide and sexual violence, told Axios.These women are then "removed as potential procreators for their own ethnic group, leading to the destruction of the group, a process amounting to a slow death of the group — a slow-burning genocide," Siaci said.3. Muslims who work in U.S. policy circles, or groups that focus on issues related to Muslims, may be willing to prioritize China's repression against Uyghurs in their work.The first U.S. organization to publish an extensive legal analysis finding that China's policies in Xinjiang comprised genocide was the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a DC-based think tank that specializes in the geopolitics of the Muslim world.Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who does not usually work on China-related issues, spearheaded a series of letters last year from members of Congress to U.S. companies denouncing the use of Uyghur forced labor in supply chain inputs. In 2016, Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) became the first two Muslim women to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.The bottom line: The degree of diversity within American policy circles can affect how the U.S. relates to China. Go deeper: The world's Muslims are facing unprecedented repressionMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here's How to Watch the Last Meteor Shower of Spring This Week

    With little interference from the moon, you’ll be able to spot tons of shooting stars.

  • Is Aaron Rodgers' beef with the Packers legit? Let's dive in

    What put Green Bay at odds with its Hall of Fame quarterback? Let's break it all down.

  • Students no longer will need to wear masks in this Midlands school district

    Here’s when and where the face mask policy will change.