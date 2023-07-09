Pressure on Rishi Sunak to commit to scrapping inheritance tax for good

Rishi Sunak

A think tank co-founded by Margaret Thatcher has joined calls for inheritance tax to be scrapped.

The death tax is “tortuously complicated”, unfair and economically damaging, the Centre for Policy Studies has said in a report calling for fairer taxation of British families.

The CPS argued inheritance tax was a burden to grieving relatives, raised relatively little money for public finances and was largely avoided by the very wealthy.

It joins more than 50 Conservative MPs who have called for divisive 40pc levy to be abolished in a bid to help secure a record fourth term in office.

Ranil Jayawardena, MP for North East Hampshire and the chairman of the Conservative Growth Group, described the tax as an “anti-family policy”.

“It’s not fair, it’s not Conservative and it needs to go,” he said.

The taxman collected £7.1bn in death duties last year.

Under current rules, inheritance tax is charged at 40pc on wealth over the £325,000 threshold, the “nil rate band”, which has been frozen since 2009 and will remain so until 2028. Individuals have an extra £175,000 allowance towards their main residence if it is passed to children or grandchildren, and spouses can share their allowances.

However, rising house prices over the past decade have dragged an increasing number of ordinary families into paying the tax and forced many more to take action to avoid falling into the trap.

The CPS said inheritance tax should be replaced by a change in capital gains tax, to compensate for the loss in revenue.

Under these new rules, when heirs came to sell their inherited assets, they would pay capital gains tax on the entire historic gain, not just the gain since they inherited. The CPS said this would eliminate the “lock-in effect” where investors are financially incentivised to hold onto their asset for as long as possible.

The think tank added that if abolition of the death tax was “off the cards”, then the Government should at least honour former shadow Chancellor George Osborne’s pledge in 2007 to raise the nil-rate band to £1m. The move was so popular at the time that it was widely credited with deterring Gordon Brown from calling a snap election.

“Restricting the inheritance tax net to only the highest-value estates would mean that the vast majority of families who have lost a loved one could simply self-certify that no inheritance tax was owed, removing the need for extensive paperwork,” it said.

Inheritance tax remains profoundly unpopular, with around half of the public judging it to be unfair or very unfair, according to a recent poll by YouGov.

The CPS noted Britain was an international outlier on inheritance tax, being one of just four countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development which imposes a tax on the estate rather than a tax on the value of the assets that beneficiaries inherit.

A number of OECD countries do not implement any estate or inheritance tax at all, including Australia, Czechia, Canada, Norway and Sweden.

A Government spokesman said: “More than 93pc of estates aren’t expected to pay any inheritance tax in the coming years, however the tax still raises more than £7 billion a year to help fund public services like the NHS and schools.

“Estates of surviving spouses and civil partners can pass on up to £1 million without an inheritance tax liability – significantly more than the average UK home of £285,000.”

