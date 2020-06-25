PRESTA, HEADQUARTERED IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS, CLOSES THREE MINERAL AND NON-OPERATED WORKING INTEREST TRANSACTIONS IN TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Presta has recently acquired properties in 30 counties in Texas and 20 counties in Oklahoma in two related transactions. There are additional properties located in Arkansas, Colorado, and Wyoming. The first transaction included non-operated working interests, mineral interests, and royalty interests from a family-owned oil and gas company. The second acquisition consisted of the oil and gas assets of a trust. These acquisitions represent the sixth and seventh family-owned entity that Presta has purchased since being formed in September of 2018. In a third transaction, Presta purchased producing properties and a pipeline system in Hemphill County, Texas and Roger Mills County, Oklahoma from a large independent oil and gas producer. These properties fit Presta's strategy of purchasing assets with a predictable production profile, accompanied with high-return drilling projects.

Jonny Brumley, Presta's President, stated, "Presta is fortunate to be in a strong financial position. Presta has no debt, an undrawn bank facility, 67% of its oil production hedged, and an experienced team ready to evaluate and purchase properties."

For individuals, families or companies interested in selling their oil and gas interests, give Jonny Brumley at Presta a call at 817-796-9980. A description of Presta Petroleum LLC and their strategy can be found on Presta's website at www.prestapetro.com.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presta-petroleum-llc-presta-formed-by-jonny-brumley-announces-3-acquisitions-301083386.html

SOURCE Presta Petroleum LLC