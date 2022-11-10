Prestar Resources Berhad (KLSE:PRESTAR) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Prestar Resources Berhad (KLSE:PRESTAR) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Prestar Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM73m ÷ (RM726m - RM264m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Prestar Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

See our latest analysis for Prestar Resources Berhad

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Prestar Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Prestar Resources Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 29% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Prestar Resources Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, Prestar Resources Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 36% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

What We Can Learn From Prestar Resources Berhad's ROCE

In the end, Prestar Resources Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Prestar Resources Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

While Prestar Resources Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Tron Network USDD Stablecoin Wobbles from Dollar Peg Amid Latest Crypto Crisis

    The Tron network's algorithmic stablecoin, the $700 million USDD, fell to 97 cents from its supposed $1 anchor.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages

    As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.

  • Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

    Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives complained on Wednesday that Musk threw Tesla investors a curveball after claiming he was done selling stock.

  • Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried lost 94% of his fortune overnight, marking the biggest one-day wealth collapse among billionaires on record

    The perceived value of Bankman-Fried's wealth plunged as Bloomberg valued his two greatest assets at just $1 on Tuesday.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s stock portfolio and his 5 biggest stock positions. You can skip our introductory talk on Charlie Munger and read Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 2 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger, the 98-year-old billionaire investor and a partner of Warren Buffett, bought the Daily Journal in late 1970s through the New […]

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Steadily growing passive income can be life-changing. Buying stocks with proven track records and bright futures is arguably the best bet. Here are two such stocks that could form the foundation of a dividend growth portfolio.

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Re

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • Down 96%, This Stock Could Be Worth Buying if You Can Handle the Risk

    Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shareholders have lost almost everything in the past 18 months. In short, the housing-technology company has seen its business grow quickly, but a brutally fast downturn in the housing market (where it generates almost all of its revenues) caught it in a bad position, with skyrocketing expenses, and investors are bailing. It's probably stronger than you think, and the upside on the other side of the real estate downturn is tremendous.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker of ARK Invest added to a few existing positions across her family of growth-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Wood added to her stakes in 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), stocks that are down 70%, 78%, and 86%, respectively, from their 52-week highs.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Elon Musk's Tesla has seen $600 billion wiped from its market value this year - and it's now worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

    Tesla stock has plunged amid a wider tech sell-off and worries about Musk's Twitter takeover, while investors have bought Berkshire shares for safety.

  • 9 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 9 cheap stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 4 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment Management has been battered this year as investors exit growth stocks […]