Prestar Resources Berhad (KLSE:PRESTAR) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Prestar Resources Berhad (KLSE:PRESTAR) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Prestar Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM73m ÷ (RM726m - RM264m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Prestar Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Prestar Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Prestar Resources Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 29% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Prestar Resources Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, Prestar Resources Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 36% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

What We Can Learn From Prestar Resources Berhad's ROCE

In the end, Prestar Resources Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Prestar Resources Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

