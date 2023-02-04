Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023

Ronald Lombardi: Thanks Phil. Let's begin on Slide 5. We are pleased with our third quarter results, which built on our first half momentum and what continues to be a dynamic supply chain and retail environment. Revenues of 276 million in Q3 grew about 2% organically versus the prior year. Thanks to our diverse portfolio of trusted brands. Q3 revenues were driven by a continued rebounding cough cold, which I will discuss in greater detail on the next page, the GI segments Dramamine brand, as well as a strong international segment performance. Solid revenue continues to translate into strong profitability, generating $1.4 in diluted EPS, and over $50 million in free cash flow in Q3. Even with almost $20 million in inventory investment in the quarter to support service levels and future growth.

Our consistent cash flow profile continues to enable our disciplined capital deployment strategy. These efforts resulted in a Q3 leverage ratio of three and a half times our lowest level of leverage in over a decade. We continue to anticipate gradually lower levels of leverage over time, which further enables future capital allocation optionality. Now let's turn to Page 6 and discuss the Cough & Cold category which is experiencing extraordinary demand this fiscal year. Our Cough & Cold portfolio is comprised largely of two iconic brands, Chloraseptic and Luden's, each with their own distinct heritage for sore throat treatment. Chloraseptic has a heritage in efficacious sore throat sprays and lozenges that began in the 50s. Luden's goes back even further with a brand created in the late 1800s.

Today, consumers continue to associate the product with its iconic, great tasting, cherry flavored throat drop. This long standing history with consumers has allowed us to benefit from the extraordinary demand that has driven the category this fiscal year. Year-to-date, the category has grown well beyond our start of your expectations due to illnesses throughout the year, consumers being more proactive around health treatments, and a low-level of inventory of stores due to the supply chain environment. The combination of these factors has enabled strong growth for both Luden's and Chloraseptic beyond what we typically expect. As shown on the right of the page. Each brand has grown over 20% year-to-date, with the potential for additional growth hindered by supply chain limitations that have kept upside for us and others in the category.

We have a clear opportunity to sell additional volume, and we have taken strategic actions like adding new suppliers to keep up with this demand and refill retailers depleted stocks. Looking forward, although the category is small as a percent of total company sales, we anticipate a strong demand to continue to the balance of the year and these strategic actions, helping to position these brands for long-term growth. With that, I will pass it to Chris to walk through the financials.

Christine Sacco: Thanks, Ron. Good morning, everyone. Let's turn to Slide 8 and review our third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. As a reminder, the information in today's presentation includes certain non-GAAP information that is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure in our earnings release. Q3 revenue of $275.5 million increased 40 basis points versus the prior year and increased 1.8% excluding the effects of foreign currency. North America revenues were down approximately 1% versus prior year excluding currency, with sharp increases in the Cough & Cold and gastrointestinal category, offset by declines in the Women's Health and Eye & Ear Care category. Our international segment revenues of $38.6 million were up over 25% in Q3 excluding FX.

The performance included broad based strength across regions and product categories. EBITDA and EPS were up 4% and 5% in Q3 respectively from the prior year, with inflationary pressures and higher interest costs more than offset by higher revenues and lower marketing spent. Let's turn to Slide 9 for more detail around year-to-date consolidated results. For the first nine-months fiscal 2023 revenues increased 2% versus the prior year on an organic basis. The performance drivers were largely similar to what we experienced in Q3, with the largest benefits coming from our international segment performance strength of Dramamine and robust Cough & Cold category growth. We also continue to experience solid year-over-year growth in the e-commerce channel, continuing the long term trend of higher online purchasing.

Total company gross margin of 56% in the first nine-months declined 170 basis points versus last year's adjusted gross margin of 57.7%. The gross margin change was anticipated and attributable to cost increases partially offset by pricing actions across our portfolio which offset the dollar amount of inflationary cost headwinds. For Q4, we anticipated gross margin of approximately 54.5%. Advertising and Marketing came in at 13.6% for the first nine-months, down versus 14.7% in the prior year as a percentage of revenue. As a reminder, we anticipate spend for the year of about 13% of revenue, owing primarily to the timing of initiatives and reduced spending around certain categories due to strong consumer demand. G&A expenses were 9.5% of revenue for the first nine-months, we still anticipate full-year G&A dollars to approximate prior year at around 9% of revenue.

Finally, diluted EPS of $3.14 compared to $3.15 in the prior year, as higher revenues were more than offset by the gross margin compression just discussed. Our year-to-date tax rate of 23% was slightly favorable to prior periods, due to the timing of certain discrete tax items. We still anticipate a Q4 and long-term normalized tax rate of approximately 24%. Now let's turn to Slide 10, and discuss cash flow. In the first nine-months, we generated $165.5 million in free cash flow down versus the prior year. Although quarterly variations can be affected by the timing of working capital, beyond this, we have strategically invested behind inventory in light of the current supply chain environment, finding opportunities where we can increase inventory to better support targeted service levels.

This is the primary driver to our updated free cash flow guidance for the year of $220 million. Our stable EBITDA margins enabled consistent and strong free cash flow generation and as a result, we have the ability to invest behind our brands to support increased levels of customer service through working capital investments without derailing de leveraging efforts and targets. We anticipate Q4 free cash flow of about $55 million and year-end leverage below 3.5 times reflecting our disciplined capital deployment strategy that includes debt pay down. Looking beyond this inventory step up and related cash flow timing, we anticipate a more normalized free cash flow profile in fiscal 2024 and will provide a full outlook in May. At December 31st, our net debt was approximately $1.4 billion and we maintain the covenant to find leverage ratio of 3.5 times.

We now anticipate interest expense of $69 million for the year owing to the timing of debt paid down. With that, I will turn it back to Ron.

Ronald Lombardi: Thanks, Chris. Let's turn to Slide 12 to wrap up. With just one quarter to go in the year, we are refining our outlook. Our proven business strategy and leading consumer healthcare portfolio are enabling us to grow within our original outlook range for the year, even in the current supply chain and inflationary environment we and others are facing. For fiscal 2023, we anticipate revenue growth of approximately 3% on both a reported and organic basis, consistent with our long-term target. Q4 revenues are anticipated to be approximately 278 million to 280 million translating into growth of mid single-digits versus the prior year. We anticipate EPS of $4.18 for fiscal 2023 which implies Q4 EPS of $1.4. A disciplined pricing actions and cost management are helping to offset inflationary headwinds, while the benefits of our strong free cash flow continues to help offset the impact of higher interest rates.

Lastly, we now anticipate free cash flow of 220 million or more reflecting the strategic increases in inventory investments that Chris just discussed. So in summary, our business strategy is working with one quarter to go, we anticipate solid typical 2023 growth with record revenue and earnings that builds on our strong fiscal 2022 despite a dynamic market backdrop. We also expect this momentum to result in continued growth in fiscal 2024, which we will provide a full outlook on in May. We remain confident in our business attributes. And then our strategy is set up to reward our stakeholders over the long-term. With that, I will open it up for questions, operator.

