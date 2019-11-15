Is Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE:PRESTIGE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Could Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE:PRESTIGE) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

Investors might not know much about Prestige Estates Projects's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last eight years and offers a 0.5% yield. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Prestige Estates Projects for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

NSEI:PRESTIGE Historical Dividend Yield, November 15th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Prestige Estates Projects paid out 13% of its profit as dividends. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Prestige Estates Projects's cash payout ratio last year was 3.6%. Cash flows are typically lumpy, but this looks like an appropriately conservative payout. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Is Prestige Estates Projects's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Prestige Estates Projects has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Prestige Estates Projects has net debt of 3.82 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the limit of most investors' comfort zones. Judicious use of debt can enhance shareholder returns, but also adds to the risk if something goes awry.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 1.88 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Prestige Estates Projects, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Prestige Estates Projects's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. The first recorded dividend for Prestige Estates Projects, in the last decade, was eight years ago. It's good to see that Prestige Estates Projects has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.20 in 2011, compared to ₹1.50 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 2.8% per year over this time. The growth in dividends has not been linear, but the CAGR is a decent approximation of the rate of change over this time frame.