Will Prestige Estates Projects Limited's (NSE:PRESTIGE) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead?

The latest earnings announcement Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE:PRESTIGE) released in May 2019 signalled that the business experienced a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 12%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts predict Prestige Estates Projects's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for this coming year seems rather muted, with earnings increasing by a single digit 7.9%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more positive with rates arriving at double digit 33% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting ₹6.5b by 2022.

Even though it is helpful to be aware of the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful analyzing the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The pro of this technique is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Prestige Estates Projects's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 15%. This means, we can expect Prestige Estates Projects will grow its earnings by 15% every year for the next couple of years.

