Preston County Grand Jury indicts 27 people

Jun. 4—KINGWOOD — Twenty seven people were indicted by the March 2 Preston County Grand Jury, with charges ranging from murder to failure to register.

Quinn, Robert J, 44, first degree murder, kidnapping, first degree robbery, concealment of a human body.

Martin, Laura Lynn, 37, first degree murder, kidnapping, first degree robbery, concealment of a human body.

Prudinck, Andrew Wood, 29, first degree murder.

Satterfield, Devon McCoy, 29, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, no insurance, destruction of property.

Shaffer, Melony Sue, 40, child abuse /injury, possession of a controlled substance — Buprenorphine.

Sypolt, Travis J, 42, embezzlement, seven counts of computer fraud.

Wolfe, Joe Ben, 50, fleeing, DUI, flee other than vehicle, strangulation, second-degree officer battery /law enforcement officer.

Leggett, Wesley Gene, 51, driving on a suspended or revoked license third or subsequent.

Kazarian, Clifford Kerby, 52, burglary, two counts of forgery, uttering.

Lewis, James Edward, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Simmons, Desmond Devon, 35, first degree arson, domestic battery, battery.

Leggett, Brett Casey, 35, third offense shoplifting.

Daniel, Thomas Monroe, 40, third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance — meth.

Moats, Jeremiah Lee, 32, second-offense failure to register.

Pollino, Nathan Dale, 22, 2 third-degree sexual assault, third-degree sex abuse.

Jones, Jennifer Anne, 28, counterfeiting, Braham, Jason Lee, 48, prohibited /person firearm.

Wolfe, Joe Ben, 50, fleeing, fleeing other than vehicle.

Britton, Nicholas Corey, fleeing RI.

Fullmer, Darren James, 29, child neglect with risk of injury.

Rankin, Nolan Ryan, 29, forgery, uttering.

Varese, Dennis James, 20, soliciting a minor /computer, obscene matter /seducing a minor, two counts of conspiracy, retaliation /public official.

Minks, Mykayla Lynn, 42, soliciting minor /computer, obscene matter /seducing minor, two counts of conspiracy.

Nestor, Scott Richard, 42, six counts of child concealment, six counts of conspiracy.

Sansone, Celina Dawn, 42, six counts of child concealment, six counts of conspiracy.

Cormer, Mandy Elizabeth, 43, two counts of child neglect.

Savage, Bradley Scott, 44, first degree robbery.

