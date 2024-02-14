Preston County man arrested in Oakland traffic stop

Feb. 14—OAKLAND — A Terra Alta, West Virginia, man was arrested on drug distribution and possession charges following a traffic stop late Monday on Third Street in Oakland, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

William Charles Lewis, 26, was being held without bond Wednesday in the Garrett County Detention Center.

The 10:48 p.m. stop led to the discovery of 37 grams of methamphetamines in baggies, a digital scale, packaging materials and a small amount of U.S. currency, police said.

Lewis was also issued a citation for displaying license plates registered to another vehicle, according to court documents.