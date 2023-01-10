Preston County man in custody after threatening to 'shoot up' Bruceton School

Jan. 10—Seth Chance Johnson, 22, of Albright, is facing charges for making threats of terroristic acts after police say he made threats toward Bruceton School in Bruceton Mills on Jan. 4.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Preston County Deputy M.A. Lewis, school officials provided law enforcement with a threatening message that had been sent from one juvenile student to another.

The social media message, which allegedly originated from Johnson, but has since been removed, stated "You a b---. I will come up to your school and shoot that b---up and stop f----with my sister."

Lewis says in the complaint that the language demonstrates an act that is "likely to result in serious bodily injury " with the intention to "intimidate or coerce the civilian population."

West Virginia law states that "any person who knowingly and willfully threatens to commit a terroristic act, with or without the intent to commit the act, is guilty of a felony."

Johnson was arraigned in Preston County Magistrate Court and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of $100, 000 bond.