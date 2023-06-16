Preston County police find drugs, guns, stolen dirt bikes during search of Tunnelton residence

Jun. 15—A Tunnelton man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement agents with the West Virginia State Police and the Preston County Sheriff's Department executed several search warrants at a Senior Drive residence on Tuesday.

Police initially arrived at the property to serve an arrest warrant for an active felony capias though Preston County Magistrate Court, the criminal complaint said. Officers reported hearing a voice inside the home, however after knocking on various doors throughout the residence and making PA announcements, no one came out.

Shortly after, Senior Trooper J.L Anglin obtained a warrant to search the residence for David Allen Bennett, 52. While searching, police encountered Darren Andrew Bennett, 43, who resides at the address. They also allegedly came across large crystals of methamphetamine inside a plastic case on a dresser in open view.

A second search warrant was then obtained and, according to Trooper Anglin's complaint, Darren stated officers would find more meth on his desk in the garage.

After more searching, police reported finding a "large amount of methamphetamine, several hundred baggies, scales, and U.S. currency." According to Anglin, around 73 grams of meth were recovered from the home as well as approximately 273 capsules in unmarked containers, later identified as the prescription drug Gabapentin.

Anglin said a safe found inside the home contained meth smoking devices and residue inside containers, as well as additional U.S. currency and a "large amount of various firearms." The officer ultimately obtained a third warrant for the seizure of "109 firearms and a large amount of ammunition along with various magazines loaded and not loaded."

In addition, police recovered two separate off-road /on-road motorcycles that had been reported stolen. One of the bikes was a 2019 Honda CRF250 valued at $5, 130, allegedly stolen out of Virginia and the second, a 2018 Kawasaki KLR650, valued at $4, 370, stolen from Morgantown.

Darren Bennett was placed under arrest for one count of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of felony receiving /transferring stolen property. He is currently being held on $200, 000 bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

David Bennett was located by law enforcement and is also in custody at Tygart Valley on a $3, 000 bond.