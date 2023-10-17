Preston County teacher facing child abuse charges

Oct. 16—A Preston County teacher faces child abuse charges after allegedly putting duct tape over a student's mouth and binding the child's hands.

Cassandra "Candi " Diann Sisler, 43, of Terra Alta, and a teacher at Central Preston Middle School, was charged by West Virginia State Police on Friday with four counts of child abuse resulting in injury or creating risk of injury.

According to criminal complaints, the victim told law enforcement that their teacher, who they identified as Sisler, put duct tape over their mouth on Oct. 2, 3, 4, and 5 "in the middle of class."

The victim stated the duct tape was placed "from ear to ear " and when they were able to take the tape off of their mouth their "lips were sore."

The juvenile further alleged that during the Oct. 4 incident, Sisler grabbed their hands and wrapped their wrists in duct tape in addition to taping their mouth shut, the complaint said.

On Oct. 5, the student said Sisler got a stronger tape and wrapped it around their head, over their mouth, and onto their shoulders.

Sisler is currently listed on the West Virginia Education Association's (WVEA) website as a president of the Preston County Chapter of WVEA and has previously run for political office.

WVEA lists Sisler as a teacher at West Preston Middle School ; however, Preston County Superintendent of Schools Brad Martin confirmed Sisler was working at Central Preston when the alleged incidents occurred.

On the Preston County Schools website, Sisler is currently not listed with other faculty at any of the Preston County schools. It is unclear why her information is not available on the site.

Martin was unable to answer specific questions regarding Sisler or the alleged incidents due to the pending legal matter, but said the district is taking the matter seriously and the appropriate authorities have been contacted and are investigating.

"We are taking all necessary actions while this situation is being actively investigated by authorities, " Martin said.

Sisler was arraigned in Preston County Magistrate Court on Friday. A bond of $10, 000 was set for each of the four counts of alleged abuse. Sisler posted the $40, 000 total bond and was released from custody.

