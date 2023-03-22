Preston county woman accused of choking toddler amidst domestic dispute

Mar. 21—A Kingwood woman is in custody after an alleged domestic incident involving an adult male and a 2-year-old child.

According to the criminal complaint, Kingwood Police officers were dispatched to an Oak Street residence around 11 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic fight.

On scene, officers Mersing and Childers spoke with the accused, identified as Jessica Dawn Miller, 27, of Kingwood, as well as one of the victims, an adult male who is the father of the 2-year-old victim.

In the complaint, Mersing wrote that while officers were speaking with the father, the child looked at him and said, "Mommy choked me." The officer asked the child to repeat what he said and again the child stated, "Mommy choked me."

Mersing's report says he was able to see red marks on both sides of the child's throat as well as a scratch running from his cheek down the side of his neck.

The officer also wrote that he noticed the father "had red marks on his throat and scratches all over the left side of his neck."

The man told officers that Miller had been choking him and ended up getting ahold of the child's neck as well.

A third party who was witness to the incident told officers she had seen the child's mother hurt and squeeze the toddler before.

Miller was taken into custody and charged with two counts strangulation and one count of child abuse resulting in, or creating risk of, injury.

She is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100, 000 bond.

