Preston farmer's battery plant plan approved

A Lancashire farmer's field is to be turned into a battery plant to store renewable energy until it is needed by the national grid.

Sixty four storage units will be built on rural land off Green Lane in Barton, Preston, near the M6.

They will enable power generated from wind and solar to be saved for periods of high demand.

City councillors approved the "novel" plans although a planning officer said there was a potential risk of fire.

There were no comments submitted to the authority in response to the proposed development, situated to the north of Mount Pleasant Farm, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The meeting heard the technology involved was "novel" and council planning case officer Jonathan Evans said there was "the potential risk of fire".

Two voted against the plans.

Harry Landless, Conservative councillor for Preston Rural East, described the proposals as a "doomsday scenario" and predicted a "proliferation of these [sites] all over our countryside".

Fellow Tory councillor Stephen Thompson for Preston Rural North added an industrial site in open countryside "shouldn't be allowed" and also expressed concern over what he said was technology that was "very early on" in its development.

In documents submitted by Baron Battery Storage, the company said it was a "sustainable development" and the risk of major accidents was "very low" and there was "no risk to human health" as a result of its plans.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service recommended Baron Battery Storage produce a risk reduction strategy and Preston planning committee was told the resultant document was considered by the fire brigade to be "satisfactory".

National Highways initially placed a holding objection on the plans in part because of the potential impact of a fire on the M6.

After the applicant engaged with roads bosses and produced a fire safety strategy it withdrew its objection subject to the submission of an emergency response plan.

