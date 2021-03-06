Preston Grand Jury hands down 30 indictments, 3 for strangulation

Mar. 6—By Jeniffer Graham JGraham @DominionPost.com KINGWOOD — Thirty indictments were handed down by the March 2 Preston County Grand Jury, with charges ranging from strangulation to failure to register.

—James Allen Scudder, 55, of Terra Alta — two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol).

—Tre Tramal Waddy, 35, Tygart Valley Regional Jail — two counts of domestic battery, one count of strangulation, one count of burglary and one count of destruction of property.

—Amanda Jean Riley, 38, of Terra Alta-two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth and buprenorphine).

—Christopher Lee Lyons, 37, of Newburg — prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth and buprenorphine).

—Christina Louise Bryant, 39, of Albright — prohibited person in possession of a concealed weapon.

—Brian James Ashby, 38, of Hagerstown, Md. — breaking and entering, two counts of forgery and one count of uttering.

—Christopher Shawn Thorn, 49, of Tunnelton — breaking and entering, grand larceny, and two counts of conspiracy.

—Christopher Cobun, 32, of Tunnelton — breaking and entering, grand larceny, and two counts of conspiracy.

—William Scott McKinley, 57, Tygart Valley Regional Jail — six counts of first-degree sexual assault, 12 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

—Donald Edward Hunker, 39, of Kingwood — failure to register as a sex offender.

—Danny James Spiker Jr., 32, Tygart Valley Regional Jail — sexual abuse.

—Donald Lee Tennant, 47, of Masontown — four counts of first-degree sexual assault, six counts of sexual abuse, incest, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

—Gerald Franklin Uphold, 46, of Kingwood — third or subsequent offense driving on revoked license, possession with intent to deliver (meth).

Story continues

—Delbert Casto Wagner, 25, of Tygart Valley Regional Jail — kidnapping, strangulation, assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony, violation of protective order.

—Laura Sue Young, 36, of Huntington — child neglect creating the risk of injury, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

—Celot Jay Carr Jr., 44, Tygart Valley Regional Jail — failure to register as a sex offender.

—Tyler Bryon Hillery, 23, of Kingwood — two counts of third-degree sexual assault, one count of distributing /displaying obscene matter involving a minor and one count of using minors to film explicit conduct.

—Kevin Ray Desantis, 54, of Kingwood — four counts of prohibited person in the possession of a firearm.

—Jason Allen Poling, 38, of Terra Alta — child abuse creating the risk of injury.

—Joshua Richard Davis, 33, of Rowlesburg — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth), and two counts of conspiracy.

—John Gerard Bendana, 30, Tygart Valley Regional Jail — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth), two counts of conspiracy, and child neglect creating the risk of injury.

—Michael J. Ravenscroft, 34, of Tygart Valley Regional Jail — strangulation and unlawful restraint.

—Glen W. Hiner, 32, Tygart Valley Regional Jail — third or subsequent offense driving on revoked license, and improper registration.

—Christopher S. Phillips, 38, of Salem — three counts of failure to change sex offender registration.

—Thomas John Winston, 30, North Central Regional Jail — failure to register as sex offender, two counts of non-consensual disclosure of private intimate images.

—David Wayne Adkinson, 40, of Morgantown — third-offense shoplifting.

—Harry Charles Powell Jr., 45, of Terra Alta — third or subsequent offense driving on revoked license, fleeing with reckless intent.

—James A. Bauer, 44, Tygart Valley Regional Jail — four counts of third-degree sexual assault.

—Benjamin Harrison Phares IV, 34, of Kingwood — Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth).

TWEET @DominionPostWV