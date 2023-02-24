Preston pleads no contest in death of girl, 13

Feb. 23—Justin Preston, the 23-year-old Marysville resident who was arrested in January after a hit and run that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl in Marysville, pleaded no contest Wednesday in a Yuba County court to charges related to that tragic incident.

Scheduled to be sentenced in April, Preston pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit and run, according to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry. Along with the death of a 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy also was injured in the incident.

Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs previously said that at about 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers with the Marysville Police Department responded to the 1900 block of B Street for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision.

"Officers arrived on scene and determined two juveniles were struck by a vehicle," Sachs previously said.

Sachs said the vehicle, driven by Preston, did not stop and continued southbound on B Street.

"The youths had attended an event at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center, and were walking south on the shoulder of B Street toward the Veterans Memorial Center," Curry said Wednesday in an email. "It was dark and raining at the time of the incident. Officers from the Marysville Police Department tracked Preston down based on evidence left at the scene of the crime and information obtained from license plate readers. Officers determined that Preston's vision was obscured due to fogging of his windshield, when he traveled out of his lane and hit the youths."

Curry said alcohol and/or drugs were "determined to not be a factor" in the incident. He said Preston pleaded "straight up" to the charges against him without an agreed upon sentence among the parties. He has no criminal history, according to Curry, and will be eligible for probation.

Preston, when sentenced by a Yuba County judge at 9 a.m. on April 14, faces a maximum penalty of 11 years and eight months in prison, Curry said.

"This was a tragic loss for our community" Curry said in a statement. "I appreciate that Mr. Preston has chosen to admit his crimes so early in the process, saving the families of these children the pain suffered when justice is delayed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who survived and the families of both youth affected by Mr. Preston's gross negligence."