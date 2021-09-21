Preston police make multiple drug arrests at and near music festival

Sep. 21—MASONTOWN — Law enforcement in Preston County made multiple arrests at and around Marvin's Mountain where Resonance Festival was held over the weekend.

The festival was expected to draw a crowd of around 10, 000 people. Early entry began Sept. 15 and the festival was held Sept. 16-18.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, at Marvin's Mountain, a sheriff's deputy searched the van of Edward Spak, of McHenry, Md. Prior to the search, a controlled buy was made and marijuana was found inside the van.

Spak is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Ryan Sponsler, of Findlay, Ohio, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

A Clarksburg K9 officer stopped Sponsler's vehicle on Bull Run Road on Sept. 16 for not wearing a seatbelt and a muffler nearly dragging on the ground, according to a criminal complaint.

Sponsler had to be "forcefully removed " from the car because he was "non-compliant " when asked for his identification and to get out of the vehicle, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, K9 detected drugs and a search found 39.7 grams of presumed marijuana in nine bags, 439 doses of presumed LSD, 25 bags with 34.05 grams of presumed Ketamine, 21 THC cartridges in fur bags with one located elsewhere for a total of 22, nearly 300 individually wrapped edibles and one large edible with presumed controlled substances.

Two women from Bay City, Mich., are each charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy.

A blue Jeep driven by Jenna Minnick was stopped on W. Va. 7 on Sept. 17 for doing 47 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint. The deputy who made the stop smelled marijuana and Minnick and Taylor Stepanski, the backseat passenger, admitted there was marijuana in the car.

Inside, officers found 55.1 grams of marijuana, one gram of THC wax, 26 doses of suspected LSD, 9.5 oxycodone pills, four Adderall pills, 12 capsules with suspected MDMA /methamphetamines and about 94 grams of edibles suspected to have controlled substances, the complaint states.

