Preston Scarecrow Festival returns after three years

Sep. 10—PRESTON — Word spread quickly this summer that the popular Preston Scarecrow Festival is back.

Nearly all the 70 vendor spaces were filled quickly. Festival Chairwoman Shari Purcell said shortly after she put up posters advertising the event, the last vendor spots were taken.

Purcell said that gave the host Preston Congregational Church a strong "welcome back" message for one of the town's largest community events after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scarecrow Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Preston Congregational Church, 321 Route 164, at the junction of routes 164 and 165. Admission is free, and there is no charge to enter a scarecrow in the festival contest. Scarecrow entries will be accepted through Friday evening, Sept. 22.

Parking will be at the nearby Preston Veterans' Memorial School, 325 Shetucket Turnpike (Route 165). Two shuttle buses will be provided. Handicapped parking is available at the church.

Over the years, the festival has grown well beyond being a church fair. Local Boy Scout troops will camp over Friday night to keep an eye on vendor booths and scarecrows delivered Friday evening. Volunteer firefighters help with traffic control and local celebrities volunteer to get wet in the festival dunking booth. Dozens of businesses from throughout the area will have vendor booths, and many more enter scarecrows into the festival contest.

The top prize is $100, with categories for adults, children and businesses.

"I think it's a community event that was always looked forward to, and I think this year is going to be a great comeback," Purcell said.

For veteran festival goers, the event will look a bit different this year with new attractions, changes and some features absent this year. Purcell said the church ran a chicken barbecue in July, so this year's festival food will be hamburgers, hot dogs and side dishes served in the barbecue area instead.

New this year will be a vintage car show on the upper church grounds, where vendors had set up in the past. Vendors will occupy the mid-level grounds, and family games, children's activities, live music and scarecrows will be set up in the lower ground, called the Field of Dreams.

Inside the church will be a silent auction and a raffle for a handmade quilt made by church members, along with a bake sale.

Another pre-festival tradition returns this year, free scarecrow building workshops from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 at the Preston Ridge Vineyard, 100 Miller Road, and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at the pavilion at Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Route 164.

Wooden frames, straw and some scarecrow materials will be provided. Walk-ins are welcome, but the festival committee asks people to register by Wednesday to allow planners to know how much supplies to bring, Purcell said. Call Debra LaBree at (203) 988-8217 or the church office at (860) 887-4647.

"We will have some things there to make scarecrows," Purcell said. "You need to bring your imagination."

If you go:

Preston Scarecrow Festival:

Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission free.

Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Route 164, Preston.

Parking at Preston Veterans' Memorial School, 325 Shetucket Turnpike. Shuttle buses provided.

Build a Scarecrow Workshops:

Friday, Sept. 15, 5 to 7 p.m., Preston Ridge Vinyard, 100 Miller Road, Preston.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Route 164, Preston.

Admission free. Scarecrow wooden frame, straw, other materials provided.

For information, contact Preston City Congregational Church at (860) 887-4647 or email pcccscarecrowfest2023@gmail.com.