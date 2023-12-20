Preston selectman, farmer Jerry Grabarek honored for 50 years of public service

Dec. 19—PRESTON — Already active in the Preston Democratic Party as a young adult, Jerry Grabarek realized something when he graduated from Connecticut College in 1981 that came to guide his half-century of civic service.

"I said, there's 15 people who are going to run this town," Grabarek recalled Tuesday, "and I'm going to be one of them."

Grabarek, 72, was celebrated Tuesday by federal, state and local leaders for his 50 years of service to the town of Preston. Grabarek, now in his second stint as a Democratic selectman, said 2023 has triple milestones for him and his family. It marks his 50 years of marriage to his wife, Deborah Burke-Grabarek, a Preston school board member, and the 100th anniversary of his family dairy farm, Preston Farms on Route 2.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District and state Sen. Heather Somers, R-Groton, whose district includes Preston, all presented state and federal proclamations to Grabarek during a brief ceremony Tuesday at Town Hall.

The three, along with Preston First Selectwoman Sandra Allyn-Gauthier, highlighted Grabarek's "deep roots" of dedication to public service and his seemingly tireless farm duties, all while maintaining a quick wit and broad smile.

"When I think of Jerry, I think of connections," Allyn-Gauthier said. "I think of connections to family, connections to friends, to community, to friends and to history. Jerry is caring and compassionate."

Allyn-Gauthier noted that not only does Grabarek serve on town boards and commissions, but runs fundraisers to support the local PTO, school groups and even civic groups in surrounding towns. The fall corn maze at his farm attracts hundreds of schoolchildren, families and groups who use it as a setting for events.

Grabarek started his public service with the Preston Democratic Town Committee. When he graduated from Conn College with degrees in biology and botany, he was elected to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

He served twice as a selectman, first from 1995 to 2009 and again from 2019 to the present. He served on the Board of Finance from 2010 to 2019, and has served on the Conservation Commission, the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission, the Park Construction Committee in the mid-1990s and has been a justice of the peace since 1997.

"Jerry's public service doesn't just stop with the elected roles," Bysiewicz said. "He been very engaged in the community, helping out in so many ways."

She said so many families and nonprofits look forward to visiting his corn maze each fall and wonder what his next theme will be. The farm's 100th anniversary was the theme in 2023, and his son, Matthew Grabarek, 31, said Tuesday he is designing a movie tribute theme for next year.

"It's just really nice to celebrate public service and elected office at a time when there's so much negativity," Courtney said.

Courtney said he has been in contact with Grabarek for over 30 years on various issues with state and local governments. Lately, including in the parking lot outside Town Hall prior to Tuesday's celebration, Grabarek has pressed the issue of so-called forever chemicals, micro-sized plastics that are ubiquitous in groundwater, soil and vegetation.

Somers credited Grabarek for pushing successful state legislation last session that funded a lab technician at the state agriculture experiment station to allow farmers to bring soil to be tested for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

Courtney marveled that Grabarek could serve all those roles while still running his dairy farm, which now has about 30 cows. Courtney recalled one year, Grabarek organized a meeting of local dairy farmers and Courtney at his farm to discuss the federal farm bill.

At Grabarek's suggestion, the attendees boarded a hay wagon that he then pulled by tractor deep into the field. Courtney recalled that when the wagon stopped, the cows slowly approached and surrounded the wagon. In that setting, with the congressman's captured attention secured, the group discussed the farm bill.

"We're really just blessed to have a guy like him to really inspire everyone on the right reasons to serve," Courtney said, presenting Grabarek with a citation that has been read into the Congressional Record.

