Preston Veterans Home to admit first residents in January

Dec. 5—ROCHESTER — A new skilled nursing facility in Preston for U.S. military veterans will open its doors to its first residents in January 2024, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department Veterans Affairs.

"We are so excited to open our doors and begin serving Veterans in the Preston community," Dave Dunn, director of the Preston Veterans Home, said in a statement. "Since 2013,

Preston community members

have been ardent supporters of building a new veterans home. We are so grateful to everyone for their support and look forward to opening our doors soon."

Construction began

on the $35 million project in August 2021. The facility, located atop a bluff overlooking Preston, will house up to 54 veterans in "private residential units and baths that will be split into three, 18-resident 'households,' providing a more homelike atmosphere," according to the news release. Other features include a meeting room, family dining room, a coffee shop and a meditation room/chapel.

The Preston Veterans Home will initially admit 24 veterans in January, then will be surveyed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. If the facility completes that survey, it can then hire more staff and admit more residents. Staff recruitment is ongoing.