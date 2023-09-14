Preston Walls convicted in Starts Right Here double slaying. What the Iowa jury decided

The accused gang member who gunned down two fellow students in January has been convicted of manslaughter and second-degree murder in their deaths.

Preston Walls shot and killed Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, on Jan. 23 at Starts Right Here, an alternative education program in Des Moines. Program founder William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, was seriously wounded.

Prosecutors had charged Walls with first-degree murder for both killings, either of which would have resulted in a sentence of life in prison. Instead, the jury convicted Walls of second-degree murder for the death of Carr, and voluntary manslaughter for the death of Dameron.

Walls was acquitted of attempted murder for shooting Keeps, but convicted of willful injury causing serious injury. He was found not guilty of criminal gang participation. The jury deliberated a little more than two days before returning their verdicts Thursday afternoon.

Defense attorney Darren Page said afterward that he remains "heartbroken" over the shooting and the violence between local youths, but that "the jury did their jobs" and he respects their decision.

Opening statements in Walls' trial began Aug. 31, and prosecutors have presented testimony to argue that Carr and Dameron were members of a rival gang and had put out a rap video disrespecting slain members of Walls' gang before the shooting.

The attack was captured on video, and defense attorneys have conceded that Walls was the shooter, but argue that he was legally justified. On Monday, Walls took the stand to testify that he believed Carr and Dameron had planned to kill him and feared for his life before opening fire.

During Tuesday's closing arguments, Page argued that although video from the school does not show any threats or interaction between him and Carr or Dameron before the shooting, he interpreted glances and other signals to believe they planned to attack him and reasonably decided to shoot first.

"It’s not necessary that there’s actual danger. He doesn’t have to be shot at. He doesn’t have to wait until there’s a gun pointing at him. But he has to act in the honest and sincere belief the threat existed." Page said.

Prosecutor Daniel Voogt called Walls' self-defense argument "ridiculous."

"None of these men confronted or threatened him in any manner on Jan 23. … This justification defense as the defendant describes it is, 'my ESP was really good that day so I had to kill those guys,'" Voogt said. "That is ridiculous, and it is unsupported by the facts and unsupported by the law."

The attorneys further disagreed about whether there was evidence to suggest Keeps was shot intentionally, and how to interpret text messages between Walls and other alleged gang members before the shooting. Voogt also pointed out that a shooting is only justified if the threat is "unavoidable."

Walls not only came into the school's main room looking for Dameron and Carr, but dodged past Keeps' attempt to escort him out, he said.

"There’s a saying, believe your eyes and not your ears," Voogt said. "If you do that, you will hold this defendant accountable for the crimes he has committed. Find him guilty as charged."

In addition to Walls, police have also charged Bravon Tukes, alleging that he conspired with Walls to plan the shooting and acted as his getaway driver afterward. His trial is scheduled for October.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa jury convicts gang member in double slaying at Starts Right Here