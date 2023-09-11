Preston Walls testifies he was afraid for his life leading up to Starts Right Here shooting

Preston Walls said on the witness stand at his murder trial Monday he was trying to turn his life around prior to the killing of two teenagers he's now charged with.

Walls is charged with first-degree murder in the Starts Right Here shooting that killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr on Jan. 23. During the trial, his lawyer has said he doesn't deny shooting Dameron and Carr, but he was acting in self-defense.

Walls explained to the jury Monday that he feared for his life in the days leading up to the shooting, and brought a gun and magazine to the Starts Right Here building in preparation of a deadly interaction.

Preston Walls testifies in his own defense during his trial Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Walls is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, at Starts Right Here alternative school in Des Moines on Jan. 23.

While enrolled in Starts Right Here, Walls was in the Youth Offender Program for prior offenses. One charge was filed because he was carrying a gun while underage, according to Polk County prosecutor Daniel Voogt.

"I was at a graveyard at my dad’s grave drinking," Walls said when explaining the charges. "I was sad, very emotional that day. I had a gun and shot it into the ground.”

When officers arrived to the graveyard, Walls ran with his weapon. He was caught and given the choice to enter the two-year program to avoid jail time and, if completed successfully, have his record expunged. Some requirements were to get a job, not carry a gun and obey the law.

Yet he continued to have issues with some people.

Walls said despite testimony from officers, he wasn't directly involved with local criminal gang Only The Real but he had several close friends who were. Only The Real had issues with another local group called OMB, with which officers have testified Dameron and Carr were affiliated. Their families have disputed that characterization.

Walls testified to being slapped by a member of OMB while working at Blaze Pizza in downtown Des Moines. The interaction was videotaped to embarrass Walls, defense attorney Darren Page said. Walls said he later fought that person outside the restaurant. Soon after, he quit his job in fear of retaliation, he said.

"I ain't want them to come back," Walls said. "After that, I kinda didn't want to work no more because he could've come back stronger."

He also said he was shot in the face in 2021 during a drive by shooting, though he said he doesn't believe he was the intended target. Walls said Carr also previously shot at him outside of a Walmart in Altoona.

After the incident at Blaze Pizza, Walls said he began carrying a weapon anytime he came to Des Moines from his home in West Des Moines, but didn't bring it to school. That was until a verbal altercation took place at Starts Right Here on Jan. 6 between Carr, Dameron, one of their friends and Walls, he said. The three had waited outside the school in their car after class and Walls told the jury he was scared of what they were planning on doing to him.

After that day, Walls said he started bringing the gun that was later used in the shooting, along with a magazine, to the building. He said he'd either hold it all day in his armpit or in his pants.

"After that day, I just believed like I gotta protect myself," Walls said. "They was waiting outside the school. It's like, like they bold. Like, y'all, what if I would've came out that school that day?"

What Preston Walls said happened on Jan. 23, the day of the shooting

Walls arrived to Starts Right Here at 9:48 a.m. after sleeping in. He was participating in school work and played rock paper scissors, during which Walls got second place.

The gun was under his arm the whole time, he testified.

On that day, Walls testified to seeing Dameron adjust his weapon in his pants multiple times. At one point, Dameron is seen on security camera riding on a bike in circles around the room singing. The lyrics Dameron sang, according to Walls, translated to the effect of "we're coming to get you."

In security footage camera showed in court, Walls leans forward in his chair as Dameron's friend pounded his chest. Walls testified he thought that may have been a signal to start shooting. The video also shows someone pointing finger guns at Walls, which he said made him believe he was a target.

"I had two days left" before he was set to graduate from Starts Right Here, Walls said. "They weren't gonna have access to me ... the look that Rashad gave me is the same look he gave me at the Walmart the day he shot at me, so I took the look like he was letting it be known."

During cross examination, Voogt asked if Walls ever had a conversation of any sort about killing Dameron or Carr prior to Jan. 23. Walls said yes, but added he did not actually have a plan to kill them.

Voogt asked the same question about Will Holmes, the founder of Starts Right Here, who was seriously injured trying to intervene in the shooting. Holmes is known by his stage name, Will Keeps.

"I never planned to kill Will Keeps," Walls said. "I never had a conversation saying that I planned to kill Will Keeps. No."

Opening statements in Walls' trial started Aug. 31 after 3 1/2 days of jury selection.

