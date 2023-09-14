Preston Walls verdicts read
WHO 13 News
People are tired of worrying about COVID-19 infections, which means fewer people are taking precautions.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off a new 2023 column keeping track of the fantasy exploits of the rookie class.
During the colder months, have your new iPhone match your puffer coat drip with this pillow case. It's one of the best and most timeless fall phone accessories!
Pennsylvania police were able to apprehend fugitive and convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after a wide-ranging manhunt thanks in large part due to heat-seeking technology.
More than 45,000 happy shoppers are obsessed with it. Here's your chance to join them — at a steep discount.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $13 (a sound 70% off), a top-rated charging power bank duo for $16 and more.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Work? Check. Date night? Check. Goblin Girl Walk to grab a bagel on Sunday morning? Check and check.
Techstars has chosen 12 companies to join its aerospace accelerator, a 13-week program which runs in partnership with the U.S. Space Force and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The new cohort includes 11 American companies and one from Australia. Matt Kozlov, Techstars managing director, told TechCrunch that he has a particular feeling about this new cohort.
Since Quinn Ewers didn't have possession of the snap, any player on Texas' team could advance the fumble.
Michael Kim of Cendana Capital is often a first call for emerging seed-stage fund managers. Cendana has invested in many VC teams that have gone on to enjoy great success — like Forerunner Ventures, K9 Ventures, and IA Ventures. Indeed, Kim tells us that 13-year-old Cendana just closed on $470 million across several new funds that bring the firm’s total assets under management to roughly $2 billion.
Here's a list of the best laptops you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.
TikTokers, reviewers and former Lululemon employees say these affordable pieces are extremely similar to the real deal.
Mattel finally reveals a few sales numbers around its blowout hit, the Barbie movie.
The Rangers can only hope that allowing 16 home runs in three games against their in-state rival is rock-bottom.
Ben Shelton is the youngest American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Michael Chang in 1992.
With less than a month remaining in the MLB season, there won’t be a more interesting race than what we’re seeing in the AL West.
Can Duke pull off an upset as a double-digit home underdog?
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.