Prestwick Airport impact fears over Kirkconnel wind farm plans

There are concerns over the "operational impact" at Prestwick over the turbine proposals in Dumfries and Galloway

Aviation concerns have been raised about the potential impact of a wind farm bid in southern Scotland.

The Rowancraig scheme would see seven turbines built near Kirkconnel in Dumfries and Galloway.

However, that could have an operational impact on Glasgow Prestwick Airport about 30 miles away.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) has also looked at the proposals and said that - as they stand - they would be unacceptable.

Koehler Renewable Energy (KRE) is behind the plans - still very much in their early stages - about two miles (3.5km) south west of Sanquhar.

A scoping request - which could ultimately pave the way for a full planning application - has been submitted to Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Due to the time it has taken to deal with it, the company has taken the case to the Scottish government.

Its report has highlighted the concerns of the potential impact on the airport which has said it would welcome "early dialogue" to address the issue.

The company has now been advised to address the air traffic and radar issues in the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

In its response, NATS warned that the project - as currently proposed - could reduce radar capability to detect aircraft.

The airport said that although the development was outside its controlled airspace it is an area which sees regular air traffic.

In addition to radar concerns, it has also flagged up the need for aviation lighting and the potential loss of ground to air communications due to the turbines.