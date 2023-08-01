Presume all cold calls are scams, public told as Government crack down takes effect

People living with dementia are 'sitting ducks' - Daisy-Daisy

The public are to be told to assume any cold calls for investment schemes or other financial products are scams under a new Government campaign against fraud.

Ministers are to consult on plans to introduce a ban on cold call sales of products including mortgages, crypto currency schemes and insurance following evidence that millions of people are targeted by scammers each week.

Once the ban is in force anyone being offered such schemes can assume they are a scam and anyone cold calling will face fines of up to £500,000.

More than 40 million adults in the UK were the target of a scam text or call in just three months, according to research by regulator Ofcom.

Cold calls offering pension products are already illegal, and the latest announcement extends these powers to other financial services. Scam investment schemes cost victims £750 million in 2022-23, according to the City of London Police.

A Government source said: “When someone tries to defraud you, you know that’s not right. We want the same to happen when you are cold called for a financial product.”

The move - part of a Government strategy to combat the £38 billion a year cost of fraud - follows warnings that people living with conditions such as dementia are “sitting ducks for financial abuse” because of gaps in the existing law.

Technological developments have presented new ways for criminals to prey on people, often by posing as a relative or a legitimate business.

The ban is expected to be policed by the Information Commissioner who will be handed powers to fine perpetrators up to £500,000, similar to the amount already available for cold calls offering pension products.

The Government will also tackle “text farms” – electronic boxes made up of bundles of sim cards which are used by fraudsters to send out thousands of fraudulent texts, seemingly from trusted brands, simultaneously.

Common scams include messages purporting to be from the Royal Mail seeking to rearrange a delivery, or from a bank, instructing someone to transfer their money.

‘Severe stress’

Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, said: “Fighting fraud is at the heart of our campaign to fight crime. The National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit and the cold calling consultation are delivering on our pioneering Fraud Strategy.

“Fraud doesn’t just lead to financial loss, it can destroy confidence and lead to severe stress. That’s why it’s so important that victims get the best possible care and support.

“The cold calling consultation is an important step forward in our efforts to block fraud at source. It will have a major impact once it is in force.”

Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: “We will ban cold calling for all consumer financial services and products, so the public can be sure that it’s not a legitimate firm if they get a call about a financial product out of the blue without their consent.

“We want people to feel confident to put the phone down and report these illegitimate calls.”

