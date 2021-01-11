Presumptuous to assume Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to UK for Trooping the Colour due to Covid-19

Camilla Tominey
The Duke and Duchess attend Trooping The Colour, the Queen&#39;s annual birthday parade, in 2019 - Karwai Tang&nbsp;/WireImage&nbsp;
It would be too "presumptuous" to assume that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return for Trooping the Colour and other royal events this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows reports that Harry, Meghan and their son Archie, who turns two in May, are planning to return to the UK in June for the Queen's 95th birthday parade, which this year coincides with the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday.

The military parade on June 12, marking the Queen's official birthday, will fall two days after Prince Philip's 100th birthday and is set to be the first public reunion of the Royal family since "Megxit". 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from official duties last year, are expected to attend the event as it is both an official and a "family occasion".

However, on Monday a source close to the couple distanced them from reports suggesting that they had "set their sights on a return to Britain" after the US network CBS reported that they were keen to attend "lots of family events".

"It's a little presumptuous for any of us to be speculating about whether we can travel anywhere this summer," added the insider. 

The final decision on the scale of the parade will be made in the spring, but the Queen is understood to want to give full honours to the Army, which is being deployed to assist with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The Army has already opened the ballot and started selling tickets for the event. 

Harry and Meghan's last public appearance in the UK was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9 last year.

Princes William and Harry are due to be reunited for the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in Kensington Palace Gardens on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

Meanwhile, Meghan's case against the Mail on Sunday for breach of privacy, copyright and data protection over the publication of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle Snr, has been adjourned until the autumn. 

A summary judgment hearing on whether the case should still go to trial was due to take place on Tuesday but has been postponed until next week.

