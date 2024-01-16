Pret children’s yoghurt contains more sugar than packet of Haribo

A yoghurt in Pret’s new children’s range contains more sugar than a packet of Haribo.

Parents should treat the pot as a “sweet treat” rather than a healthy lunch option, nutritionists warned.

Lunchtime staple Pret a Manger, which has more than 470 branches across the UK, launched its new menu for children aged four to 10, on Tuesday.

Sandwiches on offer include ham, cheese, or chicken and cucumber “triangles’’ and a pizza toastie, with houmous and cucumber pot also available. Prices range between £1.50 and £2.99.

Children can also get a free babycino from the “Little Pret Stars” scheme, which is milk foamed as it is for coffees such as lattes or cappuccinos.

A banana and mango yoghurt pot available on the new menu contains 7.9g of sugar per serving, or 8g per 100g. A 16g packet of Haribo Starmix works out at 7.52g per serving.

Children between the ages of four and six should have no more than 19g of sugar daily, according to NHS guidelines.

This means that the full yoghurt pot is more than 40pc of their daily recommended sugar intake.

The recommended limit of sugar increases to 24g for those aged between seven and 10, meaning that the pot is still 33pc of the daily intake for this age group.

Of the four sandwich and toastie options on offer to children, three contain more than half the daily recommended amount of salt for a six-year-old. The cheese triangles come in at just under half, with 1.42g of salt.

The houmous and cucumber pot, the only plant-based option on the menu, is 116 calories per serving, with 8.6g of fat and 2.9g of protein. It contains 0.31g of salt, or 10pc of the recommended daily limits for those aged between four and six.

Some sandwiches in the children's range contain more than half the daily recommended amount of salt for a six-year-old

Rob Hobson, nutritionist and author of Unprocess Your Life, said parents should be aware that the Pret yoghurt is more like a “sweet treat” than a healthy lunchtime snack.

Mr Hobson said: “Yoghurt is healthy, but that fruit puree at the bottom is really sugary. So you are maybe better to have a plainer yoghurt and some fresh fruit. A better option might be the sandwich and some fruit.

“You would be better off picking some fruit or maybe going to buy a yoghurt that has less sugar and checking the back of the packet,” he added.

Hannah Hope, a nutritionist, said: “They have gone high sugar with the banana and mango yoghurt pot, similar to the adult Mango and Sunshine bowl, a breakfast offering that even they label as a sweet pot.

“Pret may have been better opting for a plain yoghurt with berries in for a lower sugar option for children,” she said.

Ms Hope added that while the range of sandwiches was promising, that: “It would have been better to see some fish included too, such as smoked salmon which is great for childrens’ developing brains.”

It’s not the first time that the chain’s offerings have been criticised for having too much sugar.

Many of its adult-sized pots have more sugar than a Mars bar, and a Harley Street nutrition expert last week warned against having them for breakfast.

A Mars bar has 31g of sugar, more than the recommended daily intake of 30g for adults. Pret’s Big Apple Bowl, Bircher Muesli Bowl, and Five Berry Bowl, contain 33.1g, 34.9g and 31.4g of sugar respectively. The Mango and Banana Sunshine Bowl contains more than 24g of sugar.

Clarissa Lenherr said: “I wouldn’t recommend this for breakfast. You are starting your day with nearly nine teaspoons of sugar. It is a huge amount even if some is coming in a bit naturally.”

In response, a spokesman for Pret said the breakfast bowls were “packed with a mixture of fresh fruit and dried fruit”, which contain naturally occurring sugars.

A Pret spokesman said that the comparison between the packet of Haribo and the company’s children’s yoghurt pot was “incredibly misleading”.

The spokesman said: “This is an incredibly misleading comparison. Like-for-like, there is six times more sugar per gram in Haribo sweets compared to our Kids’ Mango & Banana Yogurt Pot. Our kids’ yogurt pot is made up of simple ingredients, which contain naturally occurring sugars, and gives children far more nutritional value than a pack of sweets.”

Haribo was approached for comment.

