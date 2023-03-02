ITV warns over advertising revenues as profits drop - live updates

ITV, which makes Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeway under its ITV Studios are, has seen its profits drop - ITV

Broadcaster ITV has posted a 13pc drop in annual profits and warned over tumbling advertising revenues against a difficult economic background.

The group behind hit shows Love Island and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reported underlying pre-tax profits of £672m for 2022, down from £774m in 2021 as total advertising revenues fell 1pc.

ITV cautioned over a "challenging" outlook amid economic uncertainty in the UK, forecasting that ad sales are set to plunge by around 11pc year-on-year in the first quarter - falling by as much as 16pc in March - and to remain down by between 10pc and 15pc in April.

However, its ITV Studios arm, which makes hit shows like I’m A Celebrity… and Coronation Street, increased revenues by 19pc to £2.1bn.

It is expected to deliver at least 5pc average growth per year over the next three years.

ITV expects advertisement revenue down 11pc in first quarter

ITV has warned of a sharp drop in advertising revenue this year as brands tighten the purse strings.

James Warrington has been looking at its annual results:

The I'm A Celebrity... broadcaster said ad revenue is expected to be down around 11pc in the first quarter, deepening to a fall of as much as 15pc in April. ITV said it plans to cut £15m of costs this year as the economic outlook darkens. That forms part of a previously announced target of £50m in cost savings by 2026. The broadcaster reported a 7pc rise in revenue in 2022 to £4.3bn as growth in its studios business offset the advertising decline.

ITV to 'manage our costs tightly' as profits fall

ITV said it would "continue to manage our costs tightly" and is set to deliver £15m of cost savings in 2023 as part of a previously announced £50m target by 2026.

It comes on top of the £106m of costs stripped out between 2018 and 2022.

We continue to look carefully at further mitigation measures to offset the impact of high levels of inflation on our cost base," ITV added.

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: "The short-term outlook is challenging, with total advertising revenue (TAR) expected to be down around 11pc in the first quarter but we remain very focused on successfully executing the strategy and enter 2023 with strong momentum."

Pret a Manger forced to increase salaries as minimum wage rises

Pret a Manger will increase the salaries of its workers from the start of next month to avoid falling foul of minimum wage laws, which change on April 1.

The sandwich chain said that it would hike pay for its worst-paid staff by 2.9pc, from £10.30 an hour to £10.60 an hour.

It ensures that the company remains on the right side of the law as the minimum amount companies are allowed to pay people over 23 is set to increase to £10.42 on the same day as Pret's changes come into place.

It means that salaries at the company have risen by around 8pc in the year to April for those on the lowest pay. That is lower than the most recent inflation measurement - 10.1pc in the year to January.

Pret workers last saw their pay rise in December and in April last year. Before that, they had waited around one-and-a-half years for a pay rise.

As the company raised wages for a third time in a year, Pret UK's interim managing director Guy Meakin said:

We're proud to be making another significant investment in our people's success and wellbeing. Whether it's paying above the National Minimum Wage, providing career development opportunities, or leading the industry on barista pay, we're committed to making Pret a rewarding and supportive place to work for all our teams and paying the best we can afford to. Our people work incredibly hard to make Pret such a well-loved place on the high street, and we wanted to thank them for their continued energy and commitment. As the cost of living continues to rise, we hope this latest increase in pay, and our expanded benefits package, goes some way in providing further support for our hardworking teams.

Pret A Manger staff will enjoy their third pay rise in less than a year as the sandwich chain is forced to keep pace with the rising minimum wage.

Workers who are classed as "team members" will see their pay rise to between £10.60 and £11.90 per hour next month, depending on their location and experience.

The minimum amount companies are allowed to pay people over 23 is set to increase to £10.42 on the same day as Pret's changes come into place.

What happened overnight

A rally in Asian shares spluttered after they were pressured by a pullback in Chinese stocks and higher US yields.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.4pc, unwinding some of the 2.1pc gain in the previous session - the index's best day in two months.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.8pc, after registering its biggest daily gain in nearly three months on Wednesday when it jumped 4.2pc on the back of unexpectedly robust readings from China PMI surveys.

Japan's stocks closed lower, echoing falls in Hong Kong shares and Wall Street, as investors continue to worry about US inflation and rate rises.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.1pc to 27,498.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.2pc to 1,994.57.

Wall Street stocks delivered a mixed performance yesterday, after new economic data and comments from policymakers prompted investors to heighten expectations of tighter US monetary policy for a prolonged period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average nudged 0.1pc higher to 32,661.84. The S&P 500 closed 0.5pc lower at 3,951.39, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite dropped 0.7pc to 11,379.48.

The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, pierced 4pc for the first time since November.

Meanwhile, the yield on two-year Treasury notes, which closely tracks short-term interest rate expectations, climbed to 4.9pc, its highest level since 2007.