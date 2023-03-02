ITV warns over advertising revenues as profits drop - live updates

Chris Price
·6 min read
ITV, which makes Ant &amp; Dec's Saturday Night Takeway under its ITV Studios are, has seen its profits drop - ITV
ITV, which makes Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeway under its ITV Studios are, has seen its profits drop - ITV

Broadcaster ITV has posted a 13pc drop in annual profits and warned over tumbling advertising revenues against a difficult economic background.

The group behind hit shows Love Island and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reported underlying pre-tax profits of £672m for 2022, down from £774m in 2021 as total advertising revenues fell 1pc.

ITV cautioned over a "challenging" outlook amid economic uncertainty in the UK, forecasting that ad sales are set to plunge by around 11pc year-on-year in the first quarter - falling by as much as 16pc in March - and to remain down by between 10pc and 15pc in April.

However, its ITV Studios arm, which makes hit shows like I’m A Celebrity… and Coronation Street, increased revenues by 19pc to £2.1bn.

It is expected to deliver at least 5pc average growth per year over the next three years.

Read the latest updates below.

07:35 AM

ITV expects advertisement revenue down 11pc in first quarter

ITV has warned of a sharp drop in advertising revenue this year as brands tighten the purse strings.

James Warrington has been looking at its annual results:

The I'm A Celebrity... broadcaster said ad revenue is expected to be down around 11pc in the first quarter, deepening to a fall of as much as 15pc in April.

ITV said it plans to cut £15m of costs this year as the economic outlook darkens. That forms part of a previously announced target of £50m in cost savings by 2026.

The broadcaster reported a 7pc rise in revenue in 2022 to £4.3bn as growth in its studios business offset the advertising decline.

07:32 AM

ITV to 'manage our costs tightly' as profits fall

ITV said it would "continue to manage our costs tightly" and is set to deliver £15m of cost savings in 2023 as part of a previously announced £50m target by 2026.

It comes on top of the £106m of costs stripped out between 2018 and 2022.

We continue to look carefully at further mitigation measures to offset the impact of high levels of inflation on our cost base," ITV added.

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: "The short-term outlook is challenging, with total advertising revenue (TAR) expected to be down around 11pc in the first quarter but we remain very focused on successfully executing the strategy and enter 2023 with strong momentum."

IT - REUTERS/Neil Hall
IT - REUTERS/Neil Hall

07:03 AM

Pret a Manger forced to increase salaries as minimum wage rises

Pret a Manger will increase the salaries of its workers from the start of next month to avoid falling foul of minimum wage laws, which change on April 1.

The sandwich chain said that it would hike pay for its worst-paid staff by 2.9pc, from £10.30 an hour to £10.60 an hour.

It ensures that the company remains on the right side of the law as the minimum amount companies are allowed to pay people over 23 is set to increase to £10.42 on the same day as Pret's changes come into place.

It means that salaries at the company have risen by around 8pc in the year to April for those on the lowest pay. That is lower than the most recent inflation measurement - 10.1pc in the year to January.

Pret workers last saw their pay rise in December and in April last year. Before that, they had waited around one-and-a-half years for a pay rise.

As the company raised wages for a third time in a year, Pret UK's interim managing director Guy Meakin said:

We're proud to be making another significant investment in our people's success and wellbeing.

Whether it's paying above the National Minimum Wage, providing career development opportunities, or leading the industry on barista pay, we're committed to making Pret a rewarding and supportive place to work for all our teams and paying the best we can afford to.

Our people work incredibly hard to make Pret such a well-loved place on the high street, and we wanted to thank them for their continued energy and commitment.

As the cost of living continues to rise, we hope this latest increase in pay, and our expanded benefits package, goes some way in providing further support for our hardworking teams.

07:00 AM

Good morning

Pret A Manger staff will enjoy their third pay rise in less than a year as the sandwich chain is forced to keep pace with the rising minimum wage.

Workers who are classed as "team members" will see their pay rise to between £10.60 and £11.90 per hour next month, depending on their location and experience.

The minimum amount companies are allowed to pay people over 23 is set to increase to £10.42 on the same day as Pret's changes come into place.

5 things to start your day

1) Republicans push to give Biden power to ban TikTok | Move comes as app's owner ByteDance imposes optional daily limit on users' in app time

2) Arm snubs London listing in blow to Britain's stock market | The Cambridge chip maker, which was part of the FTSE 100 until 2016, is preparing to list in New York

3) Andrew Bailey downplays talk of sharp rise in interest rates | Bank of England Governor says more rate rises may not be needed to control inflation

4) London falling behind as red tape strangles investment, warns Centre for Cities | Think tank criticises transport funding and planning rules

5) How Purplebricks’ attempt to transform the housing market collapsed | Proposed sale of the business comes after a series of failed restructuring plans

What happened overnight

A rally in Asian shares spluttered after they were pressured by a pullback in Chinese stocks and higher US yields.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.4pc, unwinding some of the 2.1pc gain in the previous session - the index's best day in two months.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.8pc, after registering its biggest daily gain in nearly three months on Wednesday when it jumped 4.2pc on the back of unexpectedly robust readings from China PMI surveys.

Japan's stocks closed lower, echoing falls in Hong Kong shares and Wall Street, as investors continue to worry about US inflation and rate rises.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.1pc to 27,498.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.2pc to 1,994.57.

Wall Street stocks delivered a mixed performance yesterday, after new economic data and comments from policymakers prompted investors to heighten expectations of tighter US monetary policy for a prolonged period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average nudged 0.1pc higher to 32,661.84. The S&P 500 closed 0.5pc lower at 3,951.39, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite dropped 0.7pc to 11,379.48.

The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, pierced 4pc for the first time since November.

Meanwhile, the yield on two-year Treasury notes, which closely tracks short-term interest rate expectations, climbed to 4.9pc, its highest level since 2007.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Stock Falls On Investor Day, Salesforce Stock Soars

    After a mixed market day, Salesforce stock soared late. TSLA stock fell sharply as Tesla Investor Day had little news.

  • US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq weak as manufacturing stokes Fed concerns

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as Treasury yields jumped after manufacturing data indicated inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers supported a hawkish policy stance. The yield on 10-year notes topped 4% for the first time since November, reaching a high of 4.01%, after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) survey showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in February and prices for raw materials increased last month.

  • Some US Caterpillar workers plan possible strike once contract expires

    Union workers at four Caterpillar Inc U.S. facilities have threatened to strike for wage increases, improved safety measures and better healthcare benefits once a six-year labor contract expires this week. The contract, which covers roughly 7,000 union employees represented by the United Auto Workers at three manufacturing plants in central Illinois and a parts and distribution center in York, Pennsylvania, will end on March 1. Unionized workers at the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer are pushing for a reversal of parts of prior contracts that they believe have stagnated wages, according to a statement released by a rank and file committee formed by Caterpillar workers.

  • A 100 year-old stock market indicator is flashing bearish signals that point to more pain ahead for investors

    Divergences between the Dow Jones Industrial and Transportation Averages keep intact a bearish signal that initially flashed in early 2022.

  • China willing to play constructive role in debt talks

    China is willing to "constructively" participate in solving the debt problems of relevant countries under a multilateral framework, its Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday. China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, has criticised multilateral lenders for not accepting losses, or haircuts, on loans to low-income countries while Beijing is being asked to do so on credit it has extended on its own. In a phone call with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Li said that solving the debt problems of low-income countries requires the participation of all creditors, according to a State Council, or cabinet, statement.

  • Bitcoin Holds Strong Over $23.6K to Continue Recent Consolidation

    DeFi giant Maker’s MKR token surged nearly 19%. Equities turned mixed amid ongoing investor worries about inflation.

  • Lowe’s Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Having its Worst Day Since 2020

    The home-improvement company reports adjusted earnings of $2.28 a share, more than the $2.21 expected by analysts. Revenue narrowly missed estimates.

  • Asian stocks mixed early Thursday after inflation fears again get the better of Wall Street

    Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after signs of enduring upward pressure on American prices added to expectations of higher interest rates for longer. Oil prices edged higher. Don’t miss: Chinese economic data paint an upbeat picture.

  • Google workers in Japan have joined a labor union in response to planned layoffs

    The workers joined a union in response to the tech giant's announcement back in January that it's cutting 12,000 jobs — that's six percent of the company's overall workforce — around the world.

  • Chicago police superintendent to step down in 2 weeks

    The Chicago Police Department's superintendent announced Wednesday he will step down in two weeks, seven months before he turns 63, the mandatory retirement age for Chicago police officers. Superintendent David Brown made the announcement the day after Chicago's mayoral primary election in which crime in the nation's third largest city was a central issue. “I’ve accepted a job opportunity to be the Chief Operating Officer of Loncar Lyon Jenkins, a personal injury law firm with seven offices in Texas,” Brown’s announcement said.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soared. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    Chinese electric-vehicle stocks started out rallying Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that the economic impacts of Covid-19 lockdowns in China have begun to fade. The economic news was initially enough to overcome weak combined delivery results from EV makers Li Auto (ticker: LI), XPeng (XPEV), and NIO (NIO). Buoying sentiment over Chinese names was the official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, data out Wednesday, which indicated that economic growth in China was ramping up faster than anticipated after a slow 2022.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.