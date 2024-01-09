Pret yoghurt bowls contain more sugar than a Mars bar

Pret yogurt bowls have been criticised for their high sugar content by a Harley Street nutritionist - Gordon Scammell/Alamy

Pret’s yogurt bowls have been found to contain more grams of sugar per serving than a Mars bar.

Pret’s Big Apple Bowl, Bircher Muesli Bowl, and Five Berry Bowl, each contain 33.1g, 34.9g and 31.4g of sugar respectively. A Mars bar contains 31g.

The three pots contain either dried fruit, pomegranate seeds, or fruit compote alongside granola, and are listed as a breakfast item by the company.

Pret said its breakfast bowls contain a “mixture of fresh and dried fruit, and therefore largely contain naturally occurring sugars alongside other ingredients”.

But experts have warned that consuming high quantities of sugar at the start of the day can lead to an energy crash, causing further sugar and carb cravings later on, creating a “yo-yo” effect.

Clarissa Lenherr, a nutrition expert who runs her own practice in Harley Street, London, told The Telegraph: “I wouldn’t recommend this for breakfast. You are starting your day with nearly nine teaspoons of sugar. It is a huge amount even if some is coming in a bit naturally.”

She said there are naturally occurring sugars in the ingredients used in the pots, but that added ingredients such as brown sugar and golden syrup increase the sugar content.

She added that while the fibre and protein in the pots can help to slow the release of sugars found in these foods, they do not negate the effects of it completely and people can make cheaper, healthier options at home.

“What I would recommend is making your own and it will probably be cheaper. Go and buy live high protein yogurt, which is good for your gut,” Ms Lenherr said.

“Buy raw nuts and seeds and a low sugar granola or a muesli. This will still have a little bit of sugar in it but nothing like the content you are getting in Pret.”

A Pret spokesman said: “We offer customers an extensive range of high-quality freshly-made breakfast options, from our signature porridge and breakfast baguettes, to bircher bowls and yogurt pots.

“Our breakfast bowls are packed with a mixture of fresh and dried fruit, and therefore largely contain naturally occurring sugars alongside other ingredients. We’re proud of the variety in our breakfast menu and we always provide customers with all the relevant nutritional information so they can make the right choice for them.”

